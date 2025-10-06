Trust Consulting Services, Inc.: Trust Consulting Services Named One of CIO Bulletin's Global Best Companies

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Trust Consulting Services, a leading provider of digital workforce solutions, cybersecurity, AI/ML integration, and physical security services, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of the Global Best Companies of the Year 2025.

This prestigious recognition highlights Trust Consulting Services' commitment to innovation, client success, and its role in driving digital transformation across government and commercial sectors.

Since its founding, Trust Consulting Services has delivered mission-critical solutions to federal agencies, private enterprises, and nonprofit organizations. With a focus on bridging the gap between technology and people, the company has built a reputation for excellence in program management, acquisitions support, and secure technology enablement.

"This award re?ects the hard work of our entire team and our shared commitment to excellence," said James W. Radford, CEO of Trust Consulting Services. "At Trust, we believe in combining cutting-edge digital solutions with the power of human talent to deliver results that make a measurable di?erence. Being recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of the Global Best Companies of the Year affirms our vision and inspires us to continue setting the standard in government contracting and digital innovation."

The CIO Bulletin Global Best Companies of the Year program celebrates organizations worldwide that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and performance. Honorees are selected for their impact on industry transformation, strong customer partnerships, and commitment to growth.

Trust Consulting Services continues to expand its footprint across cybersecurity, AI/ML applications, and digital transformation initiatives. The company's success is anchored in its mission to deliver trusted solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an evolving digital landscape.

