Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC: Asplundh Acquires Fitzwater Outdoor Maintenance

WILLOW GROVE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC announced today that it has acquired Furlong Holding Company, dba Fitzwater Outdoor Maintenance.

Founded in 1946, Fitzwater Outdoor Maintenance provides vegetation management and commercial landscaping services. With more than 170 employees, Fitzwater Outdoor Maintenance has emerged as a market leader in Dayton, Ohio, serving customers throughout the Miami River Valley.

Fitzwater's Corporate Vice President Jay Adams, who has been with the company since 2010, will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

"We are pleased to welcome the team at Fitzwater Outdoor Maintenance," said CEO Matt Asplundh. "Its leading positions in the vegetation management and commercial landscaping markets and its reputation for safety and customer service make it a natural fit. We congratulate former owner and president David Furlong for his long and successful career in the industry and wish him a happy retirement."

Asplundh President George Graham added: "We believe the company will be a vital part of our growth in the future. We look forward to supporting Jay Adams and the entire team at Fitzwater."

