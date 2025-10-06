Anasens Inc., a developer of rapid, connected point-of-care detection tools, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with MAVAND Solutions GmbH for the commercialization of DrugAsens, Anasens' oral-fluid multidrug testing solution, in key countries across Europe and in Australia. The agreement strengthens Anasens' international footprint and accelerates access to fast, reliable screening for workplaces, law enforcement, and specialized clinics.

"Partnering with MAVAND gives DrugAsens a trusted, on-the-ground channel to reach customers who need rapid results and simple workflows," said Véronique Bougie, Chief Operating Officer of Anasens. "Together, we'll expand access to rapid saliva-based drug testing for roadside law enforcement and workplace safety programs across major industries in several EU countries."

"DrugAsens represents exactly the type of innovation MAVAND wants to bring to market," said Ina Beckers, Managing Director at MAVAND Solutions GmbH. "By combining Anasens' breakthrough technology with our established network, we are well positioned to set a new standard for oral-fluid drug testing in Europe and Australia."

Under the agreement, MAVAND will market, sell, and support DrugAsens in selected EU markets and in Australia, with joint go-to-market activities, training, and post-sales support planned over the coming years.

This announcement marks an important first step for Anasens: building on this partnership, Anasens intends to accelerate its commercial expansion by rapidly entering into new distribution agreements across the world, ensuring complete and consistent market coverage.

About DrugAsens

DrugAsens is a rapid, portable oral-fluid multidrug testing solution designed to deliver clear, digital results on site, with streamlined workflows for workplace programs, law enforcement, public safety, and specialized clinical settings.

About Anasens

Anasens is a deep tech company developing an innovative platform for rapid, quantitative, and connected detection, enabling the analysis of various biological matrices at home, bedside, in the field or elsewhere. This cutting-edge technology, developed in the laboratory of Prof. Alexis Vallée-Bélisle, Canada Research Chair in Bioengineering and Bio-nanotechnology, has been under development at the Université de Montréal for over 10 years. The first product in its portfolio, DrugAsens, is the inaugural offering in a series of innovative tests designed to detect drugs of abuse within minutes directly from saliva. Affordable, easy to use, rapid, sensitive, and specific, it far surpasses the technologies currently available on the market. Learn more at anasens.com.

About MAVAND

MAVAND Solutions GmbH is a German-based provider of drug-of-abuse testing solutions with a strong focus on law enforcement and public safety programs. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio, helping customers implement reliable and efficient screening strategies. With an established presence across Europe and Australia, MAVAND is committed to advancing safer communities through trusted distribution partnerships and customer-focused solutions. Learn more at mavand.de.

