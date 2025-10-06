Warehouse Management System Market worth $10.04 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse management system market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.57 billion in 2025 to USD 10.04 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 17.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. A warehouse management system (WMS) offers dynamic capabilities such as configurable workflows, task prioritization, and labor management, enabling warehouses to scale operations efficiently and respond swiftly to market demands. Further, the implementation of WMS helps manage warehouses at an optimum level, with increased productivity and efficiency of warehouse operations and reduced product delivery time. A robust WMS empowers warehouses to meet customer expectations by reducing order processing times, minimizing errors, and providing visibility into order status and tracking information.

Warehouse Management System Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 4.57 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 10.04 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Deployment, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Maintaining scalability to accommodate business expansion Key Market Opportunities Digital transformation in supply chain Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of cloud-based WMS solutions

Intermediate segment to account for second-largest market share during forecast period

Intermediate warehouse management systems, also known as tier 2 WMS, cover the functionalities and features of basic warehouse management systems and some added configurable functionalities. Most companies use service-oriented architecture to handle the operational configurability of systems. These systems cost less than advanced warehouse management systems and offer less implementation time (3 to 6 months). Intermediate warehouse management systems are generally preferred by small and mid-sized enterprises looking for high responsiveness and low maintenance costs.

Order fulfillment & distribution segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period

The order fulfillment and distribution segment of the WMS market is experiencing the highest growth due to the e-commerce boom and the rapid expansion of omnichannel retail. As consumer expectations for faster, more accurate deliveries rise, businesses are compelled to invest in sophisticated WMS solutions to manage the complexities of last-mile logistics. These systems are critical for optimizing picking and packing routes, automating sorting, and ensuring real-time inventory visibility, allowing companies to efficiently handle a high volume of orders. The need to reduce operational costs and meet growing demands for speed and accuracy is the primary force behind the segment's robust growth.

Europe to exhibit third-highest CAGR during forecast period

Europe will experience a significant growth in the warehouse management system industry during the forecast period. Europe is one of the major markets for WMS. The e-commerce and retail industries are the major contributors to logistics activities across Europe. The growth in logistics activities is positively impacting the warehouse management system market in this region. Further, the pharmaceutical industry is one of the biggest contributors to the growth of the European economy. Major pharmaceutical companies such as Accord Healthcare (UK), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Sanofi (France), and Novartis (Switzerland) need efficient warehousing facilities for storing and properly scanning medicines. These companies are expected to increasingly adopt WMS to handle warehousing activities efficiently.

Major companies operating in the warehouse management system companies are Manhattan Associates (US), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (US), Körber AG (Germany), Oracle (US), and SAP SE (Germany).

