No Compromise on Quality or Design: Lonsdale Metals Glazing Bars Bring Tradition Innovation and Versatility to Modern Architecture

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Lonsdale Metal, a leading name in rooflight and glazing systems, presents its versatile range of glazing bars as a means to blend historic elegance with modern performance. Perfect for transforming any commercial and heritage property, glazing bars are an important addition for weather-proofing, aesthetics and insulation.

Glazing bars have been a cornerstone of architectural design since the late 19th century. Lonsdale Metal brings this legacy into the 21st century with solutions that merge timeless aesthetics and cutting-edge engineering.

A Solution for Every Project Need

Lonsdale's glazing bar lineup includes:

Traditional Patent Glazing Bars (SkyGard): Featuring an inverted 'T' profile, SkyGard is ideal for unheated structures such as canopies, walkways, and heritage refurbishments.

Self-Supporting Glazing Bars (ThermGard): These 40?mm box-bar systems provide a sleek, modern look and support glass directly without rafters, which is perfect for conservatories and carports. Self-supporting glazing bars also offer high thermal efficiency and condensation prevention.

Rafter-Supported Glazing Bars (ThermGard-R): Combining timber interiors with aluminum exteriors, these bars are excellent for ventilation, and drainage systems. They are often used for heritage projects, and offer customisable finishes and compliance to properties with protected status.

Polycarbonate-Compatible Bars (PlasGard): These are designed for use with both glass and polycarbonate. With wider rebate profiles and screw-on cappings, these glazing bars ensure stability and security in exposed or high-traffic areas.

Non-Fragile Glazing Bars (SafeGard): A four edge support system consisting of glazing bars and transom to provide 'man safe' non-fragile glass roofs in accordance with CWCT TN66/67

Built to Last, Engineered for Safety

Lonsdale Metal's glazing bar systems include integrated drainage channels, high-performance gaskets, and pressure cappings. Each glazing bar installation meets rigorous standards.

If you want to learn more about Lonsdale Metal's glazing bar range, please visit https://www.lonsdalemetal.co.uk/

About Lonsdale Metal

With over 70 years of experience in the glazing industry, Lonsdale Metal is a trusted specialist and provides bespoke solutions for residential, commercial, and heritage sectors across the UK.

Providing services including rooflights and glazing bars, they have worked on some of the most prestigious and significant buildings in the UK including Kings Cross Railway Station, and the V&A Museum.

Media Contact

Organization: Lonsdale Metal

Contact Person Name: Richard Burgess

Website: https://www.lonsdalemetal.co.uk/

Email: info@lonsdalemetal.co.uk

Contact Number: +442088014221

Address: Unit 40, Millmead Industrial Centre, Mill Mead Road, N17 9QU

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Lonsdale Metal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/no-compromise-on-quality-or-design-lonsdale-metals-glazing-bars-bring-1081957