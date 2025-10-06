Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 16:14 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

No Compromise on Quality or Design: Lonsdale Metals Glazing Bars Bring Tradition Innovation and Versatility to Modern Architecture

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Lonsdale Metal, a leading name in rooflight and glazing systems, presents its versatile range of glazing bars as a means to blend historic elegance with modern performance. Perfect for transforming any commercial and heritage property, glazing bars are an important addition for weather-proofing, aesthetics and insulation.

Glazing bars have been a cornerstone of architectural design since the late 19th century. Lonsdale Metal brings this legacy into the 21st century with solutions that merge timeless aesthetics and cutting-edge engineering.

A Solution for Every Project Need

Lonsdale's glazing bar lineup includes:

  • Traditional Patent Glazing Bars (SkyGard): Featuring an inverted 'T' profile, SkyGard is ideal for unheated structures such as canopies, walkways, and heritage refurbishments.

  • Self-Supporting Glazing Bars (ThermGard): These 40?mm box-bar systems provide a sleek, modern look and support glass directly without rafters, which is perfect for conservatories and carports. Self-supporting glazing bars also offer high thermal efficiency and condensation prevention.

  • Rafter-Supported Glazing Bars (ThermGard-R): Combining timber interiors with aluminum exteriors, these bars are excellent for ventilation, and drainage systems. They are often used for heritage projects, and offer customisable finishes and compliance to properties with protected status.

  • Polycarbonate-Compatible Bars (PlasGard): These are designed for use with both glass and polycarbonate. With wider rebate profiles and screw-on cappings, these glazing bars ensure stability and security in exposed or high-traffic areas.

  • Non-Fragile Glazing Bars (SafeGard): A four edge support system consisting of glazing bars and transom to provide 'man safe' non-fragile glass roofs in accordance with CWCT TN66/67

Built to Last, Engineered for Safety

Lonsdale Metal's glazing bar systems include integrated drainage channels, high-performance gaskets, and pressure cappings. Each glazing bar installation meets rigorous standards.

If you want to learn more about Lonsdale Metal's glazing bar range, please visit https://www.lonsdalemetal.co.uk/

About Lonsdale Metal

With over 70 years of experience in the glazing industry, Lonsdale Metal is a trusted specialist and provides bespoke solutions for residential, commercial, and heritage sectors across the UK.

Providing services including rooflights and glazing bars, they have worked on some of the most prestigious and significant buildings in the UK including Kings Cross Railway Station, and the V&A Museum.

Media Contact

Organization: Lonsdale Metal
Contact Person Name: Richard Burgess
Website: https://www.lonsdalemetal.co.uk/
Email: info@lonsdalemetal.co.uk
Contact Number: +442088014221
Address: Unit 40, Millmead Industrial Centre, Mill Mead Road, N17 9QU
City: London
Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Lonsdale Metal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/no-compromise-on-quality-or-design-lonsdale-metals-glazing-bars-bring-1081957

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.