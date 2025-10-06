All generation and energy storage facilities of 5 MW or larger in Romania will be required to secure grid access via annual auctions beginning January 2026. The country's transmission and system operator, Transelectrica, has published how it plans to implement the auctions.Romania's transmission and system operator (TSO), Transelectrica, has published an implementation procedure for allocating grid connection capacity in Romania's forthcoming auction-based grid connection mechanism. From the beginning of next year, all new generation and energy storage facilities of 5 MW or more will be required ...

