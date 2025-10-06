Gelb & Gelb, P.C. Partners with NFL's Laremy Tunsil for Thanksgiving Giveaway

Gelb & Gelb, P.C. and Commanders star aim to provide groceries to 500 families this holiday season

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Gelb & Gelb, P.C., a Washington, D.C. and Maryland-based personal injury law firm serving the region for more than 70 years, is proud to announce a Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway in partnership with Washington Commanders standout Laremy Tunsil. The firm is known for representing clients in Maryland and DC car accidents, while remaining committed to giving back to the community. The goal of the event is to provide 500 families, or over 1,000 people, with turkeys and food for a week leading up to Thanksgiving this year.

The event will be held in Prince George's County, Maryland, with the exact location and time to be announced in the coming weeks. The goal among organizers is to provide food for as many families as possible in the community. Accordingly, if families are unable to obtain transportation to the event on their own, transportation may be provided to them, with confirmation to be found on Gelb & Gelb's firm website once details are finalized.

"This event is about more than turkeys and food. My family has lived in the DMV for generations. I was born here. My kids were born here. Our firm has been here since 1954. For us, this is about giving back," said Roger K. Gelb, Managing Partner of Gelb & Gelb, P.C.

What Families Can Expect

Thanksgiving Groceries & Turkey

Meet NFL Star Laremy Tunsil

Community Raffle Sponsored by Gelb & Gelb, P.C.

Meet Local Attorneys & Leaders

A fun atmosphere

Gelb & Gelb's Commitment

In the past, Gelb & Gelb has shown a commitment to its community. For five years, it has provided scholarships to college students in need. This scholarship has been a success, receiving over 500 applications per year. The firm has even received letters from past scholarship recipients acknowledging what a difference the scholarship made. Gelb & Gelb has also participated in a Toys for Tots 5K, donating so kids could receive toys during the holidays.

About Gelb & Gelb, P.C.

Established in 1954, Gelb & Gelb, P.C. is a personal injury law firm serving Washington, DC, Maryland, and South Carolina. The firm has handled in excess of 10,000 cases and recovered over $400 million for its clients. Their attorneys have received numerous accolades such as "Super Lawyer", a top lawyer by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post Magazine, a top three personal injury law firm in Washington, DC, as noted by The National Law Journal, recognition in the Legal Times, and copious others. Additionally, Washingtonian Magazine has called Roger K. Gelb "one of Washington's best - most honest and effective - lawyers who sue."

Stay Updated

Right now, the event is scheduled for November 22, 2025. Gelb & Gelb will share the exact time and location for the event soon. Families and DMV community members can visit Gelb & Gelb's event page to stay up-to-date with the latest information.

CONTACT:

Brian A. Gelb, Attorney at Law

Gelb & Gelb, P.C.

1634 I Street NW, Suite 350

Washington, DC 20006

Phone: (202) 331-7227

Email: bag@gelbandgelb.com

Website: www.gelbandgelb.com

SOURCE: Gelb & Gelb, P.C.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gelb-and-gelb-p.c.-partners-with-nfls-laremy-tunsil-for-thanksgi-1081207