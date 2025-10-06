Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
WKN: A3CQUN | ISIN: SE0015810817 | Ticker-Symbol: 7JB
Frankfurt
06.10.25 | 08:16
5,280 Euro
-0,38 % -0,020
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 13:30 Uhr
Arla Plast AB: Mikael Friman resigns as CFO of Arla Plast

Mikael Friman has decided to leave his position as CFO at Arla Plast for new opportunities outside the Group.

Mikael, who has been the CFO of Arla Plast since November 2024, will start a similar position outside the Group. He will remain as CFO and a member of the Group Management during the notice period until end of February 2026. A search for a successor starts immediately.

"I would like to thank Mikael for his contributions during this year and wish him all the best in his future commitments" says Christian Krichau, President and CEO of Arla Plast.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Krichau, President and CEO

Tel: 0141-20 38 58

ir@arlaplast.com

About us

Arla Plast is a leading manufacturer and supplier of extruded sheets in technical plastics with a wide range of applications areas such as safety products, machine guards, ice hockey rinks, greenhouses, pool covers, sound walls, suitcases, automotive components and other construction-related applications. The company has production and headquarters in Borensberg, production facilities in the Czech Republic and Spain and a distribution unit in Germany. Arla Plast has a turnover of more than SEK 1,400 million, has approximately 350 employees and delivers to more than 1 000 customers in over 50 countries. Arla Plast was founded in 1969 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Small Cap segment. Read more at www.arlaplastgroup.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
