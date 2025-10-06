Arla Plast AB: Mikael Friman resigns as CFO of Arla Plast

Mikael Friman has decided to leave his position as CFO at Arla Plast for new opportunities outside the Group.

Mikael, who has been the CFO of Arla Plast since November 2024, will start a similar position outside the Group. He will remain as CFO and a member of the Group Management during the notice period until end of February 2026. A search for a successor starts immediately.

"I would like to thank Mikael for his contributions during this year and wish him all the best in his future commitments" says Christian Krichau, President and CEO of Arla Plast.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Krichau, President and CEO

Tel: 0141-20 38 58

ir@arlaplast.com

