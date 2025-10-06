Raustyn Holdings Announces Joint Venture Partnership With Guaranteed Furniture Services, Southeast Michigan's Finest Furniture Restoration Company

The extraordinary union of Guaranteed Furniture Services and Raustyn Holdings strengthens a shared mission to expand service quality, preserve legacy, and deliver unparalleled craftsmanship to clients.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Guaranteed Furniture Services, the distinguished furniture restoration company, was founded in 1966 by Alfred Morrison and since managed by current President and CEO, David Kosdrosky. This trusted family-owned firm has been serving southeast Michigan's high-end clientele for decades and has officially entered into a joint venture with Raustyn Holdings.

"For the first time in our portfolio, we're bringing together two like-kind and quality companies, Guaranteed Furniture Services and Fairlane Furniture Restorers. By joining forces, they complement one another and expand our service capabilities to meet growing demand across the Raustyn client network." - Phillip Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at Raustyn Holdings

This alliance integrates Guaranteed Furniture Services heritage into the Raustyn Network, through its restorative services platform, RMS Specialties. The partnership strengthens Raustyn Holdings' ability to serve a broader client base while preserving the craftsmanship and reputation that both enterprises have built over decades. Together, these heritage brands represent a union of mission: to elevate service quality, expand reach, and carry forward a tradition of excellence in furniture restoration.

Through this partnership, Raustyn Holdings continues its role as the steward of legacy-driven companies, honoring the craftsmanship that built their reputations while positioning them for lasting growth and client impact.

"For decades, Guaranteed Furniture has built a reputation on quality, trust, and service to our amazing clients across southeast Michigan. By joining forces with Raustyn Holdings, we are ensuring that this legacy not only continues but thrives. Together, we will outline what restoration means for the next generation." - David Kosdrosky, President & CEO of Guaranteed Furniture Services

About Raustyn Holdings:

Raustyn Holdings is a diversified enterprise committed to excellence, legacy, and long-term growth. With a portfolio spanning industries from heritage preservation to modern enterprise, Raustyn delivers enduring value through strategic partnerships and operational expertise.

About Guaranteed Furniture:

Guaranteed Furniture Services, led by President and CEO David Kosdrosky, specializes in high-end furniture repair, refinishing, and reupholstery. Serving southeast Michigan's most discerning clientele for over six decades, the firm is dedicated to preserving history through exceptional craftsmanship and service.

See more at www.raustynholdings.com & www.guaranteedfurniture.com

SOURCE: Raustyn Holdings

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/raustyn-holdings-announces-joint-venture-partnership-with-guaran-1076691