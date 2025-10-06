VitrA Tiles at Cersaie 2025: Pioneering "100% Recycled Porcelain Tile" among innovation and immersive experiences

ISTANBUL, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Cersaie 2025, VitrA Tiles welcomed visitors to an exhibition space designed to offer an immersive and multi-sensory experience. The stand, divided into four thematic sections, invited architects, designers, and customers to discover the current frontiers of ceramic innovation, including new technologies, application solutions, and creative freedom.

One of the most anticipated innovations is V-Tone, an advanced Tonalite technology. Developed to answer one of the most significant challenges in the ceramic sector, the shade variation between different production batches. V-Tone ensures unprecedented chromatic consistency. This means that tile colors remain faithful to the original, batch after batch, ensuring uniformity and less color deviation and coherence in every project. The impact of this technology on the industry is expected to be significant, offering the certainty of impeccable results and greater design freedom. The initial V-Tone investment is scheduled to commence in March 2026, with full implementation and rollout across all our production lines targeted by the end of the same year.

With V-Tone, the hundreds of shade variations once possible in a single product are now reduced to just up to three. This breakthrough eliminates issues of inconsistent colors, mismatched reorders, and the challenge of reproducing the same shade over time. Guaranteeing consistent tones across production batches and formats, V-Tone establishes a new benchmark of chromatic uniformity, delivering unmatched flexibility and reliability in ceramic design.

In addiction highlights had include TileScape, an app that suggests the most suitable VitrA Tiles product from a single photo. Also featured are VitrA Tiles' life solutions, V-Shape and V-Hygiene, for maximum visual performance and cleanliness, and the Easy Tiling function, which makes tile installation up to seven times faster.

However, the "100% Recycled Porcelain Tile" project is the most significant new development from VitrA Tiles at Cersaie 2025. With a tile made from 100% recycled material, VitrA is rewriting the rules of production and marking a pioneering initiative for the circular economy and energy sustainability.

In an initiative that redefines ceramic industry standards, VitrA Tiles announces the launch of "100% Recycled Porcelain Tile", a new tile produced entirely from waste materials. This project, born from VitrA's internal know-how, represents a "world premiere", demonstrating how waste can be transformed into a high-quality product without compromising technical performance or aesthetics.

The innovation is based on an exclusive recipe, successfully implemented across various collections, which utilizes 100% production waste, promoting a virtuous circular economy cycle. The use of these materials not only contributes to a more sustainable management of waste, but also generates a significant positive environmental impact, reducing reliance on virgin raw materials and the overall carbon footprint.

The "100% Recycled Porcelain Tile" project also excels in terms of energy efficiency. The new formula has reduced production times, leading to significant savings in both electricity and natural gas. Typically, products made with waste materials compromise final quality characteristics, while the 100% waste-based tile developed by VitrA Tiles fully meets all national and international technical product standards.

This innovative approach simplifies production processes and confirms VitrA Tiles' commitment to sustainable production, integrating research and development with operational efficiency.

About VitrA Tiles

VitrA Tiles, Türkiye's leading exporter of ceramic tiles to the EU, began production in Tuzla, Istanbul, in 1991, Bozüyük, Bilecik, in 1992. With VitrA, Villeroy&Boch and engers brands, VitrA Tiles has an annual capacity of 33 million square meters. VitrA cares for people and believes in creating a better life. The brand offers well-designed, and integrated ceramic tile systems for all surfaces, indoor and outdoor, while always ensuring a seamless experience for all our customers.VitrA Tiles' Bozüyük Plant became the first production facility from the ceramic tile industry to be included in the "Global Lighthouse Network", where the world's most advanced production facilities are selected by the World Economic Forum)

