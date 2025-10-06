LONDON, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Credit Finance Ltd., a leading innovator of global financial solutions, proudly announces a major milestone in its international growth strategy: the successful conclusion of strategic contracts in 60 countries. This achievement marks a new chapter in the company's mission to redefine access to credit and financial empowerment on a global scale.

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Bonetti Leonardo, Nova Credit Finance Ltd. has rapidly evolved from a regional powerhouse to a global force. The company's expansion reflects its commitment to financial inclusion, technological excellence, and sustainable growth. With operations now spanning six continents, Nova Credit Finance Ltd. is uniquely positioned to serve diverse markets with customized credit solutions that meet local needs while maintaining global standards.

"This is more than a corporate achievement: it's a statement of intent," said Bonetti Leonardo. "We are proud to offer our services in 60 countries, each with its own unique challenges and opportunities. Our goal is to provide individuals and businesses with the financial tools they need to thrive, no matter where they are in the world."

The newly signed agreements represent partnerships with governments, financial institutions, and fintech platforms, enabling Nova Credit Finance Ltd. to offer its suite of services, including cross-border credit scoring, digital lending infrastructure, and financial education programs, to millions of new users. These collaborations are designed to promote economic resilience, responsible lending, and support for disadvantaged communities.

Nova Credit Finance Ltd.'s proprietary technology platform, which integrates AI-based analytics with secure data sharing protocols, has been a key factor in its success. The platform enables seamless credit assessments across borders, helping lenders make informed decisions while protecting consumer privacy. This innovation has earned the company recognition from industry leaders and regulatory bodies.

Beyond its technological edge, Nova Credit Finance Ltd is committed to sustainability and social impact. The company's "Finance for the Future" initiative, launched earlier this year, focuses on green lending practices, supporting women-led businesses, and investing in financial education. Thanks to its expanded global presence, these programs will now reach even more communities.

Bonetti Leonardo emphasized the importance of cultural sensitivity and local involvement in the company's expansion strategy. "We don't believe in one-size-fits-all solutions. Our teams work closely with local partners to understand the nuances of each market and co-create financial products that truly make a difference."

As Nova Credit Finance Ltd celebrates this global success, the company remains focused on its long-term vision: building a world where credit is accessible, equitable, and empowering for all. With 60 countries on board, the journey continues, with bold ambition and unwavering determination.

