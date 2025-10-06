Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) shareholders are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, October 27th, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Salle Pleyel, 252, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 Paris.

The notice of the meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, as well as the procedures for attending and voting at the General Meeting, was published on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°113, on Friday September 19th, 2025.

As from today, you can review and download the documents and information listed in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, on Pernod Ricard's website https://www.pernod-ricard.com/en (under the section: Investors, Presentations and Regulated Information, General Meetings, Annual General Meeting 2025).

The General Meeting will be broadcasted live and will also be recorded. Both will be available on Pernod Ricard's website and available here: https://www.pernod-ricard.com/en/investors/presentations-regulatory-information[1].

As from October 10th 2025, the date of publication of the notice of meeting in the BALO and in the journal of legal notices "Les Affiches Parisiennes", and in accordance with articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents and information that must be made available to shareholders in connection with this General Meeting will be available at Pernod Ricard's registered office, 5, Cours Paul Ricard, 75008 Paris.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

Any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the General Meeting, request these documents to be sent by the Company. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of registration in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary.

Any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of Pernod Ricard, 5 cours Paul Ricard CS 50180 75380 Paris Cedex 08 or by sending a request by e-mail to the following address: ag2025@pernod-ricard.com.

Shareholders' agenda: Q1 2025/26 Sales Thursday 16 October 2025.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €10,959million in fiscal year FY25. Pernod Ricard is part of the CAC 40 index.

1 Unless technical reasons make this broadcast impossible or seriously disrupt it. It is reminded that it will not be possible to vote online during the General Meeting broadcast. Please note that the voting procedures are detailed in the Notice of Meeting.

Contacts:

Florence Tresarrieu Global SVP Investor Relations and Treasury

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 76 85 00 45

Ines Lo Franco Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0) 6 49 10 33 54

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement

+33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34