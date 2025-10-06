Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
06.10.2025 17:50 Uhr
Clicksfinity Unveils Global Platform Giving Users Access to Digital Advertising Campaigns Worldwide

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Clicksfinity Ltd, a London-based technology company, has announced the launch of its global platform that enables users worldwide to sponsor digital advertising campaigns and participate in their results.

The platform works in a simple and transparent way: users select a campaign, define their contribution amount, and choose the duration of their sponsorship. Once the campaign concludes, they receive a share of the results proportional to their contribution and the length of participation.

"Our mission was to democratize access to the digital advertising market in a transparent and accessible way," said David Thompson, Head of Communications at Clicksfinity. "Every marketing campaign generates measurable outcomes, and our platform allows users to participate in the process and observe how campaigns perform."

Key Features of the Platform:

  • Global Accessibility - supports multiple currencies and languages across markets.

  • Variety of Campaigns - from short-term launches to long-term AI-managed packages.

  • Transparency & Flexibility - campaign results visible in real time via the user dashboard, with the option to reinvest or withdraw earnings at any time.

  • Flexible Sponsorship Options - users freely choose their contribution and duration.

  • Technology and Optimization - AI-driven tools enhance campaign efficiency.

Clicksfinity emphasizes that it is not a financial instrument but a technology platform providing access to the mechanics of sponsoring advertising campaigns. Users receive remuneration proportional to their level of participation and the duration of their sponsorship.

About Clicksfinity Ltd

Clicksfinity is a London-based technology company specializing in digital advertising campaigns. Its platform provides global access to marketing sponsorship opportunities, combining innovative technology, transparency, and a simple operating model. The company aims to position itself as the go-to platform for democratizing access to digital advertising markets worldwide. For more information, visit clicksfinity.com

Contact Information

Clicksfinity Ltd
info@clicksfinity.com
+447429 917872

SOURCE: Clicksfinity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/clicksfinity-unveils-global-platform-giving-users-access-to-digi-1081990

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
