2024 FedEx Cares Report: FedEx Volunteers Recognized for Giving Back

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / FedEx

2024 FedEx Founders Fund

The FedEx Founder's Fund Award, established in 2023 to honor Frederick W. Smith's legacy of service, is the most prestigious recognition in the FedEx Cares program. This global award provides grants to nonprofits selected by employees with the highest global volunteer hours.

1st Place - Carol Cope

Carol logged over 1,500 volunteer hours at eight nonprofits last year, motivated by community connections and gratitude from those she helps. Her service spans marathons, festivals, and cancer awareness events.

2nd Place - Daniel Russell

Daniel serves as a Scoutmaster for a local Boy Scout troop and has helped 70 young men achieve Eagle Scout rank. He also volunteers at FedEx Cares events, carrying on a tradition of volunteering he began in high school.

3rd Place - Scott O'Mary

Scott supports about 50 Boy Scouts in the Plano area, focusing on developing youth leaders. This cause is important to Scott, who views it as way to pay it forward for opportunities he had as a youth.

"FedEx Cares is a great way to build teams and to get to know my co-workers outside of the work environment. "

- Scott O'Mary

AMEA Region Top Volunteer - Dwayne van Zyl

Dwayne serves on a sea rescue crew, promoting water safety in a region with nearly 1,500 annual drownings. He and his 10-year-old daughter educate underresourced communities about water safety.

"The FedEx Cares platform allows me to have a career in FedEx but give back to the communities I live and work in. I see this as a huge value add in my work life and personal life."

- Dwayne van Zyl

Europe Region Top Volunteer - Steve Miller

Steve dedicates weekends to woodland management, helping transform his community from coal dependence to national forest. He spends most weekends during the autumn and winter months practicing woodland management activities.

The Americas Region Top Volunteer - Rose Vallee

Rose has worked for FedEx for nearly 35 years and helps others in her community through her love of cooking and preparing hot meals every week. For the last seven years, she has prepared 150 weekly meals for the homeless through Meals with Meaning.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Sr Operations Admin - Champaign, Illinois, U.S

