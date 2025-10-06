Valsoft Corporation Announces Creation of Operating Groups to Strengthen Portfolio Management and Long-Term Growth

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and growth of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the creation of seven dedicated operating groups to oversee its expanding portfolio of companies.

The operating groups - Aspire Software, Lighthouse Software Group, Helios Software Group, Fluent Software Group, TAG Software Group, Manos Software Group, and Edelweiss Software Group - will be responsible for providing operational support, customer success, and long-term strategic guidance to the companies within their respective domains.

This structure ensures that Valsoft continues to uphold its long-term buy-and-hold philosophy, while creating closer, more dedicated management frameworks tailored to the unique needs of each company.

"As our portfolio has grown significantly, we recognized the need for a structure that would give our companies the dedicated attention they deserve, while staying true to our decentralized model," said Sam Youssef, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Valsoft. "The creation of operating groups will allow us to scale effectively, provide stronger support for our businesses, and ensure we remain focused on sustainable growth."

Valsoft's operating groups will each be led by experienced software operators and executives, with the mandate of enabling acquired companies to thrive while preserving their entrepreneurial culture and customer focus.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact:

Thierry Tardif

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

+1 514-799-6679

t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/valsoft-corporation-announces-creation-of-operating-groups-to-streng-1082210