Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 18:02 Uhr
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing Welcomes Customers of a Desert Oasis Heating & Cooling

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing is excited to share that A Desert Oasis Heating & Cooling has officially joined the Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing family, expanding our ability to serve even more homeowners with trusted, reliable solutions.

After years of dedicated service, the owners of A Desert Oasis, Jesse and Lori Head, have made the heartfelt decision to retire. In doing so, they chose to pass the torch to a company that shares their values of honest service, technical expertise, and strong customer relationships.

"We poured our hearts into building A Desert Oasis and serving our community with honesty and pride," said Jesse and Lori Head. "As we step into retirement, we're confident that Day & Night is the right partner to continue that legacy. Their values align with ours, and we know our customers are in great hands."

Day & Night is proud to continue serving the loyal customers of A Desert Oasis with the same care and respect they've come to know, now with the added benefit of expanded services. In addition to heating and cooling, Day & Night also provides plumbing and drain services, offering customers a more complete home comfort solution from one trusted team.

With Day & Night, customers can expect:

  • Professional, courteous technicians committed to top-quality workmanship

  • Clear, upfront pricing that ensures confidence and peace of mind

  • A customer-first approach built on integrity, quality, and respect

"We recognize the trust that Jesse, Lori, and their customers have placed in A Desert Oasis over the years," said Mike Littau, General Manager of Day & Night. "It's a privilege to carry that legacy forward. We're honored to welcome their customers into the Day & Night family and look forward to serving them for years to come."

About Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night has been serving the Phoenix Valley for over 40 years, offering expert repair, installation, and maintenance for HVAC and plumbing systems. With a customer-first approach, highly trained technicians, and a commitment to doing things right the first time, Day & Night is redefining what it means to deliver true comfort at home.

Contact Information

Angelica Vazquez
Marketing Project Manager
angelicav@dayandnightair.com
602-855-0176

SOURCE: Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing



