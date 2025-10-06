Anzeige
Sentinel Net Lease: Sentinel Opportunity Fund I Now Available on Charles Schwab Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Sentinel Net Lease, LLC ("Sentinel"), a leading net commercial real estate investment firm, today announced that Sentinel Opportunity Fund I, LP (the "Fund") is now approved for custody on Charles Schwab's investment platform.

This milestone makes the Fund more accessible to qualified investors and registered investment advisors (RIAs) through one of the most trusted brokerage and custodial platforms in the industry.

Sentinel Opportunity Fund I, LP is a $100 million closed-end fund that invests in stabilized single-tenant net lease real estate across office, retail, and industrial sectors.

"We see today's market dislocation as a rare opportunity to acquire high-quality properties at a meaningful discount to replacement cost with compelling yield profiles," noted Dennis Cisterna, Chief Investment Officer of Sentinel Net Lease. "Our net lease strategy offers investors the stability of long-term, contractual cash flows and serves as a compelling proxy to private credit, but with the added upside of real estate ownership."

Since launching last year, the Fund has raised over $45 million from accredited investors and has strategically deployed more than $25 million across six properties.

"The availability of Sentinel Opportunity Fund I on the Schwab platform represents an important milestone for our firm and our investors," said Fred Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Sentinel Net Lease. "We are committed to making our strategies as accessible as possible, and this step provides accredited investors with streamlined access to our differentiated approach to generating risk-adjusted returns in commercial real estate."

About Sentinel Net Lease
Sentinel Net Lease is a private commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns through disciplined, data-driven investment strategies. The firm focuses on acquiring high-quality properties under long-term net leases with financially stable tenants, primarily located in the Midwest and Southern United States. Sentinel combines institutional-caliber investment analysis with hands-on operational expertise and rigorous asset management to maximize value and mitigate risk.

Sentinel Opportunity Fund I, LP is currently open to accredited investors. Visit sentinelnetlease.com and sentineloppfund.com for more information.

Important Disclosures
This is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy interests in the Fund, which are only being offered via definitive offering documents. Investments in the Fund are illiquid and involve risks, including loss of principal.
Prospective investors should carefully review the Private Placement Memorandum and associated documents, consult their legal, tax, and financial advisors, and verify accreditation status. Schwab's availability does not imply endorsement of the Fund or guarantee of performance.

Contact Information

Laura Nguyen
Vice President of Investor Relations
laura@sentinelnetlease.com
757-574-3384

.

SOURCE: Sentinel Net Lease



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/sentinel-opportunity-fund-i-now-available-on-charles-schwab-platform-1081974

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
