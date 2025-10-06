Contract reinforces Pacific Defense's role as premier modular systems provider for the future battlefield

The U.S. Army has awarded Pacific Defense a multi-year contract for the Army's C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) Mounted Common Infrastructure (MCI) -a critical step in the Army's acceleration of networked warfighting capabilities.

Under the contract from the Program Executive Office C3N, Pacific Defense will deliver CMFF MCI systems beginning in November 2025 to support soldier experimentation, software integration, and user interface development leading to full vehicle-mounted soldier evaluations in 2026. CMFF MCI spans both ground and aviation platforms and includes plans for integration of capability including communications, command and control (C2), assured PNT (APNT), and EW/SIGINT, all integrated into one standardized a-kit vehicle envelope (SAVE) compliant chassis via plug-in-cards. As a CMFF MCI integrator, Pacific Defense will partner with the Army to accelerate mission capability insertion, drawing from a broad array of industry and government sources for critical mission hardware and software modules.

"We look forward to working with the Army to accelerate user adoption, production, and fielding of this critical, strategic technology in light of recent decisions to re-architect and rapidly re-capitalize Command and Control across echelons," said Travis Slocumb, CEO of Pacific Defense. "Our CMFF MCI core technology enables EW/SIGINT, robust secure transport and networking, high performance tactical edge compute, APNT, and many C2 applications today with easily provisioned plug and play of cards and software into a variety of existing CMOSS chassis products."

Pacific Defense has successfully delivered over 150 systems in use today across the U.S. and FVEY partner nations, supporting a wide spectrum of C5ISR/EW missions on ground vehicles, high altitude balloons, various airborne platforms, and fixed sites and will soon extend into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) domains. As the pace of new emerging threats intensifies, Pacific Defense expects significant growth in deployments through 2026 and beyond.

As a leading member of the 180+ member Sensor Open Systems Approach (SOSA) Consortium, Pacific Defense has developed a robust family of SOSA/CMOSS-based mission systems. These products integrate both government and commercial hardware and software modules, enabling true multi-vendor interoperability. By leveraging SOSA/CMOSS standards, Pacific Defense ensures that its NERVE, SABER and CMFF MCI products remain adaptable, interoperable, upgradeable, and mission-ready across multiple domains, platforms, and mission sets.

Supporting Pacific Defense on the CMFF MCI effort are Thales Defense Security Inc., BAE Systems, Palantir, MAXISIQ, Regal Technology Partners, and STC, an Arcfield company.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is purpose-built to drive the open-systems transformation required to unlock rapid innovation and the power of commercial technology. Specializing in C5ISR and Electronic Warfare (EW) solutions for mission-critical environments, Pacific Defense applies MOSA standards to deliver flexible, upgradeable technology that helps warfighters stay ahead of emerging threats. Learn more at www.pacific-defense.com and on LinkedIn.

