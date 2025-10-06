NewGenIVF Group Limited: NewGen Reports Total Gain from IP Acquisition of $17.9 Million for FY 2025

Valuation Report from Big Four Global Accounting Firm Sets Fair Value of Acquired IP at US$17.9 Million and Boosts NAV per share by about US$8.9

Acquisition Will Aid NewGen's Transition From IVF Services Provider to Technology-driven Innovator

BANGKOK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) ("NewGen" or the "Company"), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments, today announced that it has received an independent valuation report (the "Report") from a Big Four global accounting firm of its recently acquired advanced cytometry intellectual property (the "IP"), the acquisition of which was initially announced on July 29, 2025. The Report sets the fair value of the IP at US$17.9 million. Together with the fair value of the advanced cytometry equipment and other assets obtained from this acquisition, the transaction has resulted in an immediate Bargain Purchase Gain for the Company of US$19.2 million and boosted the Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the Company by about US$8.9 per share as of the date of this announcement. This gain is expected to significantly enhance the Company's net profit in its year-end financial results.

The IP is associated with the advanced cytometry technology equipment also acquired by the Company as part of the recent acquisition. This marks a transformative strategic pivot for NewGen, transitioning the Company from its existing traditional IVF services operations to becoming a technology-driven service provider. By leveraging this cutting-edge, patent-protected platform, NewGen expects to generate high-margin, recurring revenue through a capital-light business model. This includes licensing the technology, collecting royalty fees, and supplying proprietary consumables to fertility service clinics. This strategy empowers partner fertility service providers with exclusive, technology-backed solutions but no upfront investment to enhance their service offerings and clinical outcomes.

To solidify its position as a technology leader in the fertility services industry, NewGen is actively pursuing all necessary regulatory approvals/clearance to ensure a seamless path to commercialization. Concurrently, NewGen will establish an in-house research and development team dedicated to advancing innovative solutions and maintaining its competitive edge. This pivot creates a protected blue ocean for growth, establishing a new, scalable path for expansion. With the global fertility services market experiencing significant growth, especially in the Asia Pacific region, this technology positions NewGen to capture significant market share in a sector where 1 in 6 couples worldwide are affected by infertility.

Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented, "This transaction demonstrates our team's ability to identify and execute on highly accretive opportunities in the fertility technology sector. By acquiring this critical IP at a fraction of its fair market value, we have unlocked immediate value for our shareholders while strengthening our technological and operational capabilities. This strategic acquisition positions NewGen as a technology leader, providing cutting-edge solutions and hardware to fertility services providers worldwide, creating a sustainable, competition-protected growth model through royalty-based revenue streams and cost advantages."

About NewGen

NewGen is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments. With a mission to aid couples and individuals in building families regardless of fertility challenges, NewGen has dedicated itself to creating increased access to infertility treatment and providing comprehensive fertility services for its customers. NewGen's management team collectively has over a decade of experience in the fertility industry. NewGen's clinics are located in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, and present a full suite of services for its patients, including comprehensive infertility and assisted reproductive technology treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, in the appropriate jurisdictions, respectively. To learn more, visit www.newgenivf.com. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's financial results, and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including the Company's ability to successfully generate high-margin, recurring revenue, license the technology, collect royalty fees, and supply proprietary consumables to fertility service clinics. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

