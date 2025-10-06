Blink Charging Co.: West Yorkshire Combined Authority Selects Blink Charging to Deliver £1.4 Million Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Project

More than 700 chargers to be installed across West Yorkshire

London, UK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has selected Blink Charging UK Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, to collaborate on the launch of a £1,410,000 initiative to deliver the first phase of comprehensive EV charging infrastructure across the region. Agreements with all five of West Yorkshire's district councils, spanning 15 years and partially subsidized by the UK government's Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Pilot Fund (LEVI), will support the region's transition to more sustainable transport.

The LEVI Fund was established to drive the expansion of EV charging networks throughout the UK by supporting local authorities in installing public chargers close to homes without suitable off-street parking. This visible and accessible charging infrastructure is designed to support EV adoption and contribute to the Combined Authority's ambition of a net-zero carbon region by 2038.

Beginning later this year, the project will see the deployment of 716 Blink EV chargers across West Yorkshire, comprising a combination of Standard (3.7kW to 8kW), Fast (8kW to 49kW), and Rapid (50kW to 149kW) chargers, delivering the right mix of speeds to address multiple charging applications.

The initiative is a collaborative effort involving Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield councils alongside the Combined Authority. With an established presence, Blink already has existing chargers in place in the majority of the districts.

"We're proud to be working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on this significant and impactful project," said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Europe at Blink Charging. "This LEVI funding win also marks the latest in a series of key milestones in Blink's UK expansion, reinforcing our commitment to supporting local authorities in their net-zero ambitions. As more drivers transition to electric vehicles, it's essential that we continue to provide accessible and high-quality charging infrastructure. We look forward to working closely with each of the five West Yorkshire councils to make this a reality."



"It's fantastic to have Blink on board as we make it easier for people to switch to electric vehicles," said Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire. "These new charge points closer to home will bring huge benefits to people without off-street parking and contribute to improving air quality in our communities. Investing in electric vehicle chargers that are safe, reliable, and easy to use will help us build a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire that works for all."

"We're making it easier and more affordable than ever to own an electric car," said Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Keir Mather. "Thanks to our LEVI funding residents across West Yorkshire will soon be able to plug into hundreds of new chargepoints across the region, making it more convenient to charge on the go, no matter where you live. On top of that we're cutting costs for drivers too, with discounts of up to £3,750 off some new EVs to help working people and families make the switch to electric. It's all about making EVs cheaper and a reality for more families, across the UK."

Blink Charging continues to secure collaborations nationwide, working with local authorities, businesses, and property developers to provide customer-focused solutions and sustainable energy management for a cleaner transport future.

