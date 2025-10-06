Nevada Canyon Gold Corp.: Nevada Canyon Announces Significant Gold Intercepts Reported At The Lapon Canyon Gold Project

Reno, Nevada, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. (OTCQX: NGLD) (the "Company" or "Nevada Canyon") is pleased to announce the release of additional drill results from the 2025 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program on the Lapon Canyon Gold Project, (the "Project" or "Lapon Canyon"), by Walker River Resources Corp (TSX-V:WRR) ("Walker River Resources") (see WRR New Release dated October 6, 2025). Lapon Canyon is located within the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, 40 miles southeast of Yerington NV and 100% owned by Walker River Resources. Nevada Canyon has an Exploration Stream Earn-in Agreement on the Project and holds a 3% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR").

The 2025 drill program at Lapon Canyon is focused on resource definition where drill holes were both infill and offset along strike and dip of the Hotspot Zone and on exploration of the new upper drill road extension, located approximately 125 metres northeast of the Hotspot Zone.

Walker River reported that drilling has confirmed that gold mineralization extends to the south and east of the Lapon Canyon's Hotspot Zone and is hosted in multiple bedrock units beyond the original FeOx-sericite altered granite. Current results show significant gold mineralization within granodiorite, diorite, monzonite, and biotite-granite, in addition to notable chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) being observed. Historically, gold was almost exclusively confined to the altered granite. Drilling continues to indicate that the gold system is largely sub-horizontal in geometry, with the presence of more steeply dipping, high-grade shoots developed within the broader mineralized zones. These findings suggest the potential discovery of a new mineralized zone south and east of the Hotspot, substantially expanding the growth potential of the Lapon Canyon Gold Project.

"It's exciting to see the drilling at Lapon Canyon consistently hitting near surface gold mineralization. The discovery of gold in the bedrock units, is even more exciting and combined with the significant mineralized intervals encountered in these recent results confirm the possibility of significantly growing the resources at the Project," commented Lisa Doddridge, President of Nevada Canyon, "We look forward to more positive results from the 2025 drill program and believe that these results will continue to confirm and expand mineralization creating more value at Lapon Canyon."

Highlights:

Drilling at Hotspot has significantly extended gold mineralization to the south and the east results include:

2.35 g/t Au over 45.7 m starting at 126.5 m in hole LC-25-149

1.62 g/t Au over 45.7 m starting at 112.8 m in hole LC-25-142

1.76 g/t Au over 35.1 m starting at 155.4 m, including 2.55 g/t over 19.8 m in hole LC-25-143

1.65 g/t Au over 42.7 m starting at 71.6 m in hole LC-25-135



The previously untested new upper drill road extension drilling intersected significant gold mineralization:

1.04 g/t Au over 30.5 m in hole LC-24-128

3.23 g/t Au over 3.0 m in hole LC-24-124

Other significant results can be found in Table 1:





From To Width* Gold Notes: Drill Hole (m) (m) (m) (g/t) LC-25-149 126.5 172.2 45.7 2.35 incl 160.0 164.6 4.6 8.08 LC-25-142 112.8 158.5 45.7 1.62 incl 126.5 140.2 13.7 2.75 LC-25-143 155.4 190.5 35.1 1.76 incl 164.6 184.4 19.8 2.55 LC-25-135 71.6 114.3 42.7 1.65 incl 100.6 114.3 13.7 3.93 and 100.6 103.6 3 13.42 LC-25-136 64.0 89.9 25.9 1.17 97.5 118.9 21.4 1.06 LC-25-148 128.0 149.3 21.3 1.12 LC-25-145 146.3 155.4 9.1 1.42 LC-25-138 64.0 76.2 12.2 2.68 LC-25-141 36.6 64.0 27.4 1.07 LC-25-132 65.5 76.2 10.7 1.20 LC-25-144 118.9 134.1 15.2 1.2 LC-25-140 36.6 53.3 16.7 0.89 LC-25-137 105.2 112.8 7.6 4.37 LC-25-128 86.9 117.4 30.5 1.04 granite incl 86.9 96.0 9.1 1.52 and 109.7 117.4 7.7 2.07 143.3 146.3 3 1.08 LC-25-124 118.9 121.9 3 3.23 granite

Table 1. Highlighted holes.

* Denotes the above drill results are presented with lengths representing sampled lengths. True width is estimated to be between 75 and 95 percent of sampled widths.

"The continued consistent results from Lapon Canyon, show the potential of our Nevada based royalties and streams," said Nevada Canyon Chairman and CEO, Alan Day, "We look forward additional results from Lapon Canyon and the ongoing interpretation of its gold mineralization."

Click here to view image

Figure 1. Plan map of the Lapon Canyon Gold deposit, showing the Central and Hotspot zones with historic and 2025 drilling results.

Click here to view image

Figure 2. Long section of the Lapon Canyon Gold deposit, showing the Central and Hotspot zones with historic and 2025 drilling results.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Notes: LC-24-123 no sig assays granite LC-24-124 118.9 121.9 3.0 3.23 granite LC-24-125 0 7.6 7.6 0.41 granite 94.5 96.0 1.5 1.1 LC-24-126 4.6 18.3 13.7 0.31 granite 167.6 172.2 4.6 0.55 LC-24-127 3.1 21.3 18.2 0.28 granite LC-24-128 86.9 117.4 30.5 1.04 granite incl 86.9 96.0 9.1 1.52 and 109.7 117.4 7.7 2.07 143.3 146.3 3.0 1.08 LC-24-129 no sig assays granite LC-24-130 118.9 120.4 1.5 1.0 granite 134.1 137.2 3.1 1.25 LC-24-131 29.0 30.5 1.5 1.14 granite LC-25-132 47.2 48.8 1.5 2.05 51.8 76.2 24.4 0.70 106.7 108.2 1.5 1.17 125.0 128.0 3 1.1 LC-25-133 44.2 108.2 64.0 0.36 134.1 152.4 18.3 0.63 incl 134.1 137.2 3.1 1.11 and 150.8 152.3 1.5 1.34 LC-25-134 83.8 105.2 21.4 0.27 LC-25-135 47.2 125.0 77.8 1.02 incl 100.6 114.3 13.7 3.93 and 100.6 103.6 3 13.42 LC-25-136 35.1 132.6 97.5 0.66 Incl 65.5 70.1 4.6 1.28 and 79.2 88.4 9.2 2.01 and 97.5 118.9 21.4 1.06 LC-25-137 64 67.1 3.1 2.26 86.9 88.4 1.5 1.45 105.2 112.8 7.6 4.37 incl 108.2 109.7 1.5 18.13 LC-25-138 19.8 86.9 67.1 0.91 incl 50.3 51.8 1.5 2.02 and 56.4 59.4 3 1.38 and 64 73.1 9.1 3.05 and incl 68.6 70.1 1.5 9.24 LC-25-139 15.2 16.8 1.6 1.31 33.5 36.6 3.1 2.01 56.4 61 4.6 1.52 79.2 80.8 1.6 1.12 LC-25-140 24.4 79.2 54.8 0.57 incl 36.6 42.7 6.1 1.1 and 48.8 53.3 4.5 1.15 and 61 65.5 4.5 0.93 LC-25-141 13.7 65.5 51.8 0.75 incl 27.4 29 1.6 2.3 and 48.8 57.9 9.1 1.83 105.2 106.7 1.5 1.33 111.2 112.8 1.6 2.48 LC-25-142 79.2 196.6 117.4 0.79 incl 112.8 158.5 45.7 1.62 and 128 140.2 12.2 2.82 and 189 190.5 1.5 1.36 LC-25-143 100.6 102.1 1.5 1.16 134.1 214.9 80.8 0.94 incl 146.4 149.4 3 1.19 and 164.6 184.4 19.8 2.55 LC-25-144 88.4 141.7 53.3 0.71 incl 93 103.6 10.6 1.01 and 118.9 134.1 15.2 1.20 LC-25-145 80.8 82.3 1.5 1.09 143.2 185.9 42.7 0.70 incl 146.3 155.4 9.1 1.42 and 169.2 170.7 1.5 2.22 LC-25-148 82.3 160.0 77.7 0.49 incl 128.0 149.3 21.3 1.13 LC-25-149 96.0 213.3 117.3 1.12 incl 126.5 167.6 41.1 2.53 and incl 160.0 164.6 4.6 8.08

Table 2. All Drill Holes and Intervals

* Denotes the above drill results are presented with lengths representing sampled lengths. True width is estimated to be between 75 and 95 percent of sampled widths.

On-going work at Lapon Canyon consists of data compilation, interpretation and resource modelling. Results from previous and current (2024-2025) drill programs, including the subsequent data compilation will enable the completion of an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Project. Further drill results, including holes LC 25-146 and LC 25-147 will be released as they become available. Field work and drilling is ongoing.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon Canyon samples were delivered to American Assays Laboratories' certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 g gravimetric finish. Certain intensely altered samples used a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Duplicate assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.

Samples are taken and bagged directly at the drill rig at every 1.5-meter interval, standard in the exploration industry. A small sample is also taken at the drill rig and put into a chip tray for examination purposes and to determine those sample bags that should be sent to the lab for assay purposes. Often this work is carried out using a microscope for the examination of the rock chips. The full sample bag from the interval chosen for assay purposes is then sent directly from the drill site to the lab, located in Sparks, NV.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dave Nuttal P.Geo, President of Geo Exploration Ltd, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Lapon Canyon Project

Lapon Canyon hosts historical, high grade gold mining with approximately 2,000 feet of underground workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one-ounce-per-ton range. (NI 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004). Walker River has completed considerable exploration work to date, with numerous drill hole intercepts that have indicated significant gold mineralization. The Project is located within Nevada's Prolific Walker Lane shear zone, easily accessible by secondary state roads, located approximately 40 miles southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within 2 miles of the Project.

About Nevada Canyon Gold Corp.

Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. is a US-based natural resource company headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The Company has a large, strategic land position and royalties in multiple projects, within some of Nevada's highest-grade historical mining districts, offering year-round access and good infrastructure in proven and active mining districts. The Company has a three-fold business model; i) mineral royalty creation and acquisition; ii) precious-metals and exploration streaming & financing; and iii) exploration project accelerator.

