TensorWave Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security

Certification underscores TensorWave's role as a secure, enterprise-ready alternative in the GPU cloud market, joining an elite group of next-generation providers meeting the highest international standards

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / TensorWave , the emerging leader in AMD-powered AI infrastructure solutions, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This certification validates TensorWave's comprehensive security framework and confirms alignment with global best practices for protecting sensitive customer and corporate data.

The certification was awarded following a rigorous independent audit of TensorWave's infrastructure operations, data center environments, and internal security controls. It covers the full breadth of the company's GPU cloud platform, including processes for safeguarding enterprise AI workloads.

TensorWave's ISO/IEC 27001 achievement builds on its existing compliance posture, which already includes alignment with HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2 frameworks. Together, these certifications and standards address confidentiality, integrity, operational resilience, and regulatory requirements for enterprises in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and government.

"Achieving ISO 27001 demonstrates that security is not an afterthought at TensorWave-it is foundational," said Piotr Tomasik, Co-founder and President of TensorWave. "As we expand our partnerships with industry leaders like AMD and leading frontier labs, enterprises need confidence that their AI workloads are protected to the highest standard. This certification affirms our commitment to delivering both performance and trust at the scale these collaborations demand."

TensorWave's achievement places it among a small group of next-generation cloud providers to meet this level of security compliance, positioning the company alongside global hyperscalers while maintaining the agility of a focused AI-first cloud.

To learn more about TensorWave's ISO/IEC 27001 certification and what it means for enterprise AI workloads, visit the full blog post here .

About TensorWave

TensorWave is the AI and HPC cloud purpose-built for performance. Powered exclusively by AMD Instinct Series GPUs, TensorWave delivers high-bandwidth, memory-optimized infrastructure that scales with the most demanding training and inference workloads. Backed by more than $166 million in funding from investors including Magnetar, AMD Ventures, and Nexus Venture Partners, TensorWave operates one of the world's largest all-AMD GPU clouds and is expanding rapidly to meet global demand. For more information, please visit https://tensorwave.com .

