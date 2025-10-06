Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date ARGL Argyle Resources Corp. Thursday October 9, 2025 ATMY Antimony Resources Corp. HBFG Happy Belly Food Group Inc. ISTK Intellistake Technologies Corp. PHOS First Phosphate Corp. SNDL SNDL Inc. URL NameSilo Technologies Corp.



The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.

