Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|ARGL
|Argyle Resources Corp.
|Thursday October 9, 2025
|ATMY
|Antimony Resources Corp.
|HBFG
|Happy Belly Food Group Inc.
|ISTK
|Intellistake Technologies Corp.
|PHOS
|First Phosphate Corp.
|SNDL
|SNDL Inc.
|URL
|NameSilo Technologies Corp.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.
