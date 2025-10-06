Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 18:26 Uhr
Physiowell Chiropractic and Physiotherapy Center: Dubai Marathon Physiotherapy: Your Path to the Finish Line

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Participating in a marathon in Dubai requires endurance, but due to the extensive training and physical strain, participants often suffer from overuse injuries and setbacks. That's why marathon physiotherapy becomes your ally not only to aid in your recovery but also to support preventing injuries and enhancing performance. If your marathon preparation plan includes physiotherapy and specific marathon training exercises, you're more likely to enjoy and compete in the marathon ready to cross the finish line stronger, safer and faster!

Understanding the Runner's Body: Common Injuries in Marathon Training

Endurance running can be physically taxing on the body. Unfortunately, marathon training often combines physical fatigue with increased risk of injury, which can cause interruptions.

Common running injuries can include knee pain from excessive joint angle excursions (legacy of poor alignment), shin splints from repetitive motion of bone impact, IT band tightness, which manifests as pain to hip or knee joint components, plantar fasciitis which can be painful for the heel or arch of the foot and Achilles tendinopathy, marked by stiffness or irritation of the tendon. Most of these injuries respond well to early physiotherapy and often require little change to training, if addressed promptly.

Recovery Road: After the Race, Physiotherapy Helps Shorten Recovery Time after the Marathon

Physiotherapy plays a vital role in recovery by reducing inflammation, restoring fatigued muscles and accelerating healing. If problems are solved early, people will often have less delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) and then even benefit from better performances in the next race.

The Importance of Prevention: Pre-Marathon Physiotherapy

Before race day, a physiotherapist can assess muscular imbalances, weak points or biomechanical inefficiencies. If you incorporate the marathon training exercises prescribed by the physiotherapist, you will build resilience and balance and lower the chances of being unable to finish when you put in high mileage weeks.

Beyond Recovery: Performance Enhancement

Physiotherapy is not only about injury management, ensuring that you run more efficiently. Improving your biomechanical efficiency will allow a runner to conserve energy and maintain a more efficient stride cadence. Strength and mobility programs help runners develop a greater capacity for distance running, while flexibility training improves stride length, rhythm and overall running form. All the best practices in movement and training support smarter training and optimize performance on your next race day.

Why Choose Physiowell in Dubai?

At Physiowell, our group of specialized sports physiotherapists delivers individualized support for marathon runners in Dubai. Whether it's your first race or a new personal best, we use evidence based physiotherapy to deliver holistic care and peak performance.

Conclusion

With our physiotherapy service focused on marathons, you can prepare, recover and race! A marathon is so much more than a distance. It involves preparation and recovery, and it involves resilience. Take the smart step to race day with the Physiowell professional team.

Book an appointment with our Experts or learn more about our Rehabilitation Services today.

Contact Information

Zafer ElKhatib
CEO
info@physiowell.ae
+971(4)2692121

SOURCE: Physiowell Chiropractic and Physiotherapy Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dubai-marathon-physiotherapy-your-path-to-the-finish-line-1082242

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
