Company highlights innovative biologic solutions and hosts Taste of Iceland event featuring a keynote on soft-tissue repair

Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish skin in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration, will present its expanding portfolio of fish-skin grafts at Plastic Surgery The Meeting ("PSTM") 2025, taking place October 9-12 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kerecis will exhibit at booth 1819.

GraftGuide® intact fish-skin graft used for burn wound management to support tissue regeneration and healing.

Kerecis' fish-skin technology is increasingly being leveraged in reconstructive procedures, supporting clinicians with biologic solutions that combine efficacy, ease of use, and sustainability. At PSTM 2025, Kerecis will spotlight products designed for a wide range of reconstructive applications, including:

SurgiBind Tendon Protect intact fish-skin graft designed to protect and manage newly repaired tendons to minimize scarring and adhesions.

SurgiClose Silicone intact fish-skin graft paired with a non-adhesive silicone layer to efficiently manage exudate and wound moisture in surgical wounds.

SurgiClose Micro fragmented intact fish-skin graft designed to adhere to and fill deep wound spaces and irregular geometries.

GraftGuide intact fish-skin graft used for burn wound management to support tissue regeneration and healing.

"Our biologic solutions extend the reconstructive ladder, giving surgeons versatile tools that can improve patient outcomes while minimizing complications. Plastic surgeons are on the front lines of restoring form and function, and our intact fish-skin grafts offer a unique, clinically proven option to support their work," said Kerecis Founder and CEO Fertram Sigurjonsson.

Taste of Iceland Event

Kerecis will also host its signature Taste of Iceland event at PSTM 2025, bringing Icelandic food, culture, and innovation to New Orleans. The event will feature a keynote presentation by Dr. Matthew Endara, MD, entitled "Scaling the Reconstructive Ladder with Fish Skin: A New Paradigm in Soft Tissue Repair." The session will explore how intact fish-skin grafts are reshaping reconstructive approaches, offering new options for patients with complex tissue needs.

About Kerecis

Kerecis, founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson, develops fish skin and fatty acid products for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration, and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish-skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity, and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies show that Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitors. Kerecis is the only global manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish-skin and is the fastest growing company in the U.S. biologics skin market. Products include SurgiBind/SurgiClose, GraftGuide, MariGen, and Shield for various medical applications. Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerecis uses sustainably sourced Icelandic fish processed with renewable energy. Kerecis is a part of Coloplast, a leading supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information about Kerecis and its clinical research, visit www.kerecis.com.

