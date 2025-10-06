Datavault AI Turned Its Balance Sheet Into a Growth Engine; Proving Treasury Innovation Can Generate Millions

BEAVERTON, OR / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) isn't a company that follows the current. It tends to create it. Its Q4 update doesn't read like another routine filing. It reads like a manifesto for where technology and capital are converging next. Over the past year, Datavault has turned proof into performance and performance into platforms. Now it's entering a phase where every element of its strategy - AI, block-chain, and quantum computing - connects into one scalable system. This isn't a pivot. It's execution in motion.

At the center of that execution is a new digital exchange economy. Datavault recently formed four Delaware corporations: the International Elements Exchange, the International NIL Exchange, the Information Data Exchange, and the American Political Exchange. Each is designed to trade tokenized and stable assets that traditional markets can't yet price with precision.

It's a sophisticated foundation for a company that already knows how to turn information into currency. This time, it's about building the infrastructure that enables value to move globally, compliantly, and, as importantly, instantly.

Growth Through Intention

Datavault's timing couldn't be more on queue. Washington's Clarity and Genius Acts have finally given stablecoins and digital assets the legal framework they've been waiting for. Management now expects two of its exchanges to go live before the end of 2025, well ahead of schedule. That didn't happen by luck or coincidence. It's growth by intention, the result of Datavault building assets in step with regulatory evolution rather than reacting to it. The company saw where the world was heading and simply arrived early.

As the exchanges prepare for launch, Datavault's high-performance computing roadmap is advancing just as quickly. Last month, the company secured a $150 million strategic investment, held in digital assets (B-T-C), to fund its "Quantum Web 3.0" initiative, an internet architecture where data performs instead of simply existing. Working with partners IBM and Kove, Datavault is developing a near-quantum supercomputing framework capable of producing 3D digital twins for government, industry, and scientific applications. The goal is predictive intelligence on demand, a model that can transform how systems are designed, tested, and improved before they ever reach the real world.

Not everything went according to plan last quarter. The company openly acknowledged that one acquisition was delayed and carried a $1 million contractual penalty. But that decision wasn't about failure; it was about focus, as management explained in its update. Rather than overextend or dilute shareholders, the company chose to preserve cash, channel resources into AI engineering, and close deals on its own terms. Many smallcaps issue stock just to survive, but Datavault's discipline has become its clear differentiator.

Discipline Over Dilution

That treasury strategy is what truly sets Datavault apart. Noted above, the company announced a $150 million investment from Scilex, using digital assets (B-T-C) at its spot price on or about September 25, 2025, to be added to its balance sheet. It's structured so that the full $150 million remains as a hard floor, while any gains above that level can be deployed to fund growth. When the investment was announced, BTC traded around $110,000. Today, it's approximately $123,000, creating over $17 million in capital headroom. That's the part Datavault can use for acquisitions and expansion, without touching its principal or issuing new stock.

It's a completely different model from traditional financing, where companies take in capital, make an acquisition, and immediately draw down their reserves. Datavault is doing the opposite, growing through realized profits while keeping its balance sheet intact. Dilution isn't part of the playbook. The Scilex transaction has absorbed all of the company's authorized shares, meaning the only thing expanding right now is value. Every dollar of growth is powered by gains, not giveaways.

Leading by Example in a Quiet Revolution

That level of financial control doesn't happen by chance. Datavault saw the shift coming long before most realized it was underway and moved to meet it head-on. The company isn't reacting to change; it's defining it. Its forward-thinking treasury turns digital assets into productive capital, proving that liquidity, innovation, and strategy can coexist.

Perhaps best put, it's a modern blueprint for how balance sheets should function: strong enough to protect, flexible enough to grow, and smart enough to fund innovation without asking permission from the market. Few small caps ever reach that kind of precision, and even fewer know what to do once they do.

The company's roadmap for the fourth quarter of 2025 reads like the agenda of a firm twice its size: exchanges nearing launch, a quantum computing backbone under construction, and a treasury model funding growth without dilution. Each move reinforces the other. Each step builds momentum. For stakeholders, that's what progress looks like. Not talk, but proof.

Datavault has spent years being early. Now it's just starting to look right on time.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (Nasdaq:DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

