Engage Fi Announces Leadership Transition to Drive Continued Growth and Client Engagement

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Engage fi today announced a planned leadership transition.

Andres Pasantes

President & CEO

Jenn Addabbo, who co-founded Engage fi and has served as Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Executive Chair of the Board. In this capacity, she will provide ongoing oversight and guidance while focusing on strengthening strategic client engagements.

Succeeding her as President & CEO will be Andres Pasantes, who currently serves as President & Chief Operating Officer. In his role, Pasantes has overseen the company's operations and strategic direction and will now assume full responsibility for leading the organization.

"This transition allows me to focus on what I value most - nurturing the trusted relationships we've built with clients and supporting Engage fi's long-term strategy," said Addabbo. "Andres has already been leading so much of our success, and I have the deepest confidence in his ability to continue guiding this organization with vision, integrity, and a relentless commitment to our clients."

"I am truly honored to step into the President & CEO role," said Pasantes. "Engage fi is more than an organization to me - it is a mission I am profoundly committed to, shaped by the dedication of our people and the trust of our clients. Jenn's leadership and belief in our purpose have built a powerful foundation, and I am dedicated to carrying that legacy forward, strengthening our culture, and expanding the impact we deliver together."

About Andres Pasantes

Andres Pasantes is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. As a visionary leader with a proven record in operational leadership, client experience optimization, and technology transformation, Pasantes brings deep expertise in business operations and strategic planning, coupled with a forward-looking vision that drives innovation and enterprise growth.

He began his career at NationsBank, later Bank of America, where he gained firsthand experience with large-scale banking operations and transformation. Pasantes has since collaborated with more than 1,000 financial institutions in areas including strategic planning, technology assessments, mergers, conversions, and digital transformation.

Before joining Engage fi, he held senior roles at organizations such as Fiserv, Open Solutions Inc., FIS, and D+H, where he led innovation and transformation initiatives across the credit union and community banking sectors.

Pasantes holds a bachelor's degree in International Affairs from Florida State University. Based in Orlando, Florida, he enjoys fitness, travel, and quality time with his wife, Collette, and their sons, Nathaniel and Mathias.

Closing Statement

"As I step into this role, I am deeply mindful of the responsibility and privilege of leading Engage fi into its next chapter. Our future is not just about helping financial institutions adapt to change - it's about inspiring transformation that creates lasting value for our clients, partners, and communities. I am committed to ensuring that Engage fi continues to be a catalyst for innovation, growth, and impact."

- Andres Pasantes, President & CEO, Engage fi

SOURCE: Engage fi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/engage-fi-announces-leadership-transition-to-drive-continued-growth-1081953