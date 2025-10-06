INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: International Pool Spa Patio Expo Converges Industry Leaders for Education and Product Exploration

Enhancement of pre-show matchmaking platform streamlines attendee preparation, reducing planning time while maximizing on-site impact.?

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / The International Pool Spa Patio Expo (PSP Expo) , North America's largest expo dedicated to the pool, spa and outdoor living industries, returns to Las Vegas (October 22-24, Las Vegas Convention Center) as the prime destination for builders, service technicians, retailers, distributors and manufacturers.

In partnership with the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), International Pool Spa Patio Expo, the epicenter of the outdoor living industry, delivers the most comprehensive assortment of products and services, cutting-edge education and networking opportunities all under one roof to serve the market, expected to reach nearly $27 billion by 2027 .

More than 50 educational sessions span five specialized tracks: business, design and construction, service, outdoor living and retail. The various tracks cover relevant topics in sustainable pool design and construction techniques, water conservation strategies and chemical-free treatment alternatives. Additional topics include business management and marketing, emerging design trends in outdoor living spaces and regulatory compliance and safety certification updates.

Each morning begins with compelling keynotes featuring valuable takeaways:

Day 1 - Industry Economic Forecast Panel: Led by Industry Insights President Scott Hackworth with a panel of industry executives and moderated by PHTA CEO Sabeena Hickman.

Day 2 - Creating Cultures of Excellence: Former NFL champion Darren Woodson shares insights on embracing change, fostering competition and building organizational excellence.

Day 3 - The Power of Grounded Confidence: Author Heather Whelpley will discuss breaking limiting patterns and reclaiming authentic confidence (presented by Women of Water, powered by PHTA and PoolCorp).

More than 400 industry-leading manufacturers will present the latest products and advancements across the entire pool, spa, patio and outdoor living industries. Experts will deliver insights into profit-boosting techniques, customer satisfaction strategies and innovative design tools that transform projects. Pool builders, retailers and service technicians can discover practical solutions to everyday challenges while connecting face-to-face with manufacturers who understand the unique demands of the businesses.

Exhibitor Product Assortment

Advanced Pool Technologies: Automated cleaning systems, energy-efficient pumps that slash operating costs, intelligent water chemistry management and sustainable heating solutions that satisfy eco-conscious clients.

Luxury Spa Innovations: State-of-the-art therapeutic hydrotherapy systems, customizable jet configurations, chromotherapy lighting and immersive integrated audio experiences that create unforgettable relaxation environments.

Health and Wellness: Cold plunge combination hot tubs, aromatherapy pool accessories and in-ground mini pools with turbine systems that generate a powerful current for the sensation of open-water swimming.

"The industry is growing and becoming more advanced with new technologies, materials and products that contribute to the rapid expansion of outdoor living," shares Dana Hicks, Group Director, International Pool Spa Patio Expo and Deck Expo. "The expo provides resources for the entire sector, with dedicated show floor areas, education tracks designed for different business types and the opportunity to make invaluable connections with peers and leaders in the space."

Special Events and Networking Opportunities

Welcome Party: A networking opportunity on Wednesday, October 22 at AYU Dayclub in Resorts World.

Million Dollar Pool Design Challenge: An annual design competition for pool and outdoor living designers with an unlimited budget.

PHTA Awards of Excellence Reception: Recognizing individual achievements across multiple industry categories.

Pool Nation Awards: Special industry recognition program acknowledging outstanding companies, products and professionals.

"The International Pool Spa Patio Expo continues to serve as the industry's premier gathering place," says Sabeena Hickman, CAE, President & CEO of PHTA. "The collaborative spirit on display year after year only reinforces why this event remains essential to anyone in the business. We invite all industry professionals to join us for this amazing event, where each participant will learn new skills, meet new contacts and discover fresh ideas to grow business."

Expo Hall Pass attendees will have access to the expansive expo hall, show floor educational programming and three thought-provoking keynote sessions. Core Conference Pass attendees receive everything included in the Expo Hall Pass, plus guaranteed access to an additional 50+ specialized conference sessions of your choosing.

The advanced matchmaking platform allows participants to search through attendees to find specific contacts that match business needs, request meetings with potential partners or clients and schedule conversations at the on-site lounge or directly at vendor booths. To access the dashboard, please visit www.poolspapatio.com .

To register for the event, please visit? www.poolspapatio.com .

About International Pool Spa Patio Expo

The International Pool Spa Patio Expo is where all segments of the industry gather to stay well-informed of trends, market directions, and technology. The event partners with The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) as the official Show Sponsor, GENESIS® as the official Show Endorser, Pool and Spa News (PSN) as the official Show Publication and Pool Magazine as the digital media brand. The event is owned and produced by Informa Markets.

