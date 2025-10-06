INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Deck Expo 2025 Returns to Las Vegas to Showcase Tomorrow's Outdoor Living Innovations

Enhancement of pre-show matchmaking platform streamlines attendee preparation, reducing planning time while maximizing on-site impact.?

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Deck Expo , the prime destination for distributors, service professionals, builders and retailers across the outdoor living sector, returns to Las Vegas (October 22-24, Las Vegas Convention Center). In partnership with the North American Deck & Railing Association (NADRA), Deck Expo unites the growing industry and provides a platform for market expansion and business success.

More than 50 in-depth decking and outdoor living training sessions focused on the enhancement of outdoor living spaces span multiple tracks: business, design and construction, outdoor living and service. Building professionals will host sessions exploring various materials like plasters, as well as design elements, remodels and renovations. Business experts are set to deliver key insights into effective management, technological innovation, client relations and marketing for industry professionals.

A keynote presentation will feature Former NFL champion Darren Woodson, in the session titled "Creating Cultures of Excellence with Darren Woodson" who will share what leaders must embrace in order to build a culture of excellence with their teams.?Woodson will provide critical insights into embracing change, fostering competition and building organizational excellence.

On the show floor, the Outdoor Living Stage covers an array of topics including "Smarter Deck Building with AI: Tools That Work as Hard as You Do", offering a?practical look at how builders can use artificial intelligence to save time, increase sales and enhance customer experience, even with zero technical background. Another session, "The Hiring Funnel: A Step-by-Step System to Attract, Filter, and Hire Top Talent", addresses how to create a structured, repeatable hiring process to help find the right people?without wasting time.

"Deck Expo is the most essential place for professionals to develop new connections and find new solutions that continue to fuel the ongoing industry growth and build the future of outdoor living," shares Dana Hicks, Group Director, International Pool Spa Patio and Deck Expo. "The products shown here will become the essential elements of tomorrow's spaces, setting new standards for comfort, functionality and design that consumers will soon consider indispensable."

Special Events and Networking Opportunities:

Welcome Party: A networking opportunity on Wednesday, October 22 at AYU Dayclub in Resorts World.

Million Dollar Pool Design Challenge: An annual design competition for pool and outdoor living designers.

"Deck Expo is hands down the must-attend event for the outdoor living world," says Michael Beaudry, Executive Vice President of NADRA. "It is the place where leading professionals, from manufacturers to builders and remodelers, come together to check out the latest technology, products, and training. With the industry growing fast, Deck Expo is still the best spot to connect, learn and grow your business."

Expo Hall Pass holders will have access to the expansive expo hall, all show floor educational programming and three thought-provoking keynote sessions. Core Conference Pass holders receive everything included in the Expo Hall Pass, plus guaranteed access to an additional 50+ specialized conference sessions.

The advanced matchmaking platform allows participants to search through attendees to find specific contacts that match business needs, request meetings with potential partners or clients and schedule conversations at the on-site lounge or directly at vendor booths. To access the dashboard, please visit www.deckexpo.com .

