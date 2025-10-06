Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.10.2025 19:30 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIT Technology Review Reveals 2025 list of 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch

The annual list highlights the world's most promising innovations tackling climate change and features an exclusive essay from Bill Gates on why climate tech investment matters now more than ever.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review released today its 2025 list of 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch, highlighting the startups and established businesses working to decarbonize transportation, industry, energy, and more. Published exclusively at www.technologyreview.com/climatetech2025, this package features in-depth profiles on the companies making meaningful strides against climate change as well as an exclusive essay from Bill Gates on why investing in climate technology is more important than ever before.

MIT Technology Review Logo.

The 2025 honorees were chosen through a rigorous selection process. Our editors and reporters gathered nominations, consulted academics, investors, and industry experts, and debated each nominee before narrowing the field to just 10. Companies were chosen for their ability to cut emissions, build resilience, and demonstrate staying power in shifting policy and market conditions.

Now in its third year, the 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch list reveals which companies are tackling climate change and how, from creating cleaner energy sources to reimagining food production. These global companies represent advancements across a wide range of industries that are at the forefront of shaping a more sustainable future.

This year's honorees are also stepping up to one of today's growing challenges, the rise in AI energy demands. Several companies are creating breakthrough carbon-free solutions including geothermal innovator Fervo Energy, nuclear startup Kairos Power, and Redwood Materials, with their new microgrid business.

As Bill Gates emphasizes in his exclusive essay accompanying the list, "we need a lot more innovation on every front - from discovery to deployment - before we can hope to reach our ultimate goal of net-zero emissions."

The list has no shortage of innovation and reveals that the future is being built now. To read every company profile from the 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch list and gain access to all the accompanying stories, become an MIT Technology Review subscriber today at www.technologyreview.com/subscribe.

Members of the press may obtain additional information and access by emailing press@technologyreview.com.

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899. MIT Technology Review's insight and analysis explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts through award-winning journalism and premium live events. Our mission is to empower our audience with credible insights to understand what's coming next in emerging technology, and why it matters.

MIT Technology Review's relationship to the world's foremost technology institution-and its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and access to leading innovators and researchers-provide a degree of authority unmatched by any other technology publication.

We are the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Reddit.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/335980/mit_technology_review_logo.jpg

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review press@technologyreview.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mit-technology-review-reveals-2025-list-of-10-climate-tech-companies-to-watch-302576036.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.