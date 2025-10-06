Proven ROI Launches Game Changing HubSpot and Encompass API for the Mortgage Industry

A first of its kind API that connects marketing, sales, and loan origination data, empowering mortgage companies to automate processes, close loans faster, and scale smarter at only $1,199 per month with no upfront fees.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Proven ROI, the award winning digital marketing and automation agency, has introduced its exclusive HubSpot and Encompass API Integration, a breakthrough solution that unites sales, marketing, and loan origination data for mortgage companies.

This integration removes data silos and delivers instant pipeline visibility, allowing loan officers, marketers, and executives to work from a single source of truth. The system connects HubSpot CRM and Marketing Hub with Encompass LOS in real time, giving teams the ability to close more loans, improve compliance, and strengthen client relationships.

"Our mission was to give mortgage companies a simple, secure, and affordable solution that streamlines operations," said John Cronin, Founder of Proven ROI. "Most lenders waste valuable time managing disconnected systems. This integration brings everything together in one reliable connection, built specifically for the mortgage industry."

A Smarter Connection for Modern Lenders

Mortgage lenders depend on data to drive growth, but fragmented systems make that information difficult to use. Proven ROI's integration bridges that gap by ensuring every department can access and act on accurate, real time data from a single platform.

Key capabilities include:

Real Time Data Sync: Automatically update borrower, loan, and contact records between HubSpot and Encompass.

Marketing Automation: Trigger personalized email, SMS, and remarking campaigns based on Encompass loan milestones.

Pipeline Intelligence: View every deal stage and borrower touchpoint from a unified dashboard.

Enterprise Grade Security: Designed for regulated financial environments with complete encryption and data integrity

Driving Efficiency, Accuracy, and Growth

With this API, lenders gain deeper insight into each borrower's journey and can automate the workflows that previously required manual effort. Marketing and sales teams can now align seamlessly with loan officers, improving response times, increasing lead quality, and elevating borrower satisfaction.

"We built this integration to enhance speed, accuracy, and transparency," added Cronin. "It enables mortgage professionals to compete in today's digital market with the precision and intelligence they need to grow."

Trusted by Innovative Mortgage Leaders

Early adopters have already reported major improvements in marketing performance, data accuracy, and loan pipeline visibility. The HubSpot and Encompass API is quickly becoming a must have tool for lenders seeking to modernize operations while keeping costs predictable and performance measurable.

About Proven ROI

Proven ROI is a full service digital marketing and technology firm based in Austin, Texas, specializing in automation, CRM optimization, and performance driven growth strategies for financial and professional services companies. Recognized as one of the Top 10 Agencies in North America and a Most Innovative Company to Watch by CIO Bulletin, Proven ROI helps businesses transform marketing and data into measurable results.

Learn More or Request a Demo

Visit https://www.provenroi.com/encompass-los-and-hubspot/ to explore the integration or schedule a live demo. Same week onboarding available with zero setup fees.

