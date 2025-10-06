Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CWQ | ISIN: US4435731009 | Ticker-Symbol: 096
Tradegate
06.10.25 | 20:14
405,70 Euro
+4,72 % +18,30
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUBSPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUBSPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
405,30408,7020:17
405,00408,4020:17
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 20:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Proven ROI Launches Game Changing HubSpot and Encompass API for the Mortgage Industry

A first of its kind API that connects marketing, sales, and loan origination data, empowering mortgage companies to automate processes, close loans faster, and scale smarter at only $1,199 per month with no upfront fees.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Proven ROI, the award winning digital marketing and automation agency, has introduced its exclusive HubSpot and Encompass API Integration, a breakthrough solution that unites sales, marketing, and loan origination data for mortgage companies.

Proven ROI

Proven ROI
Committed to helping businesses across all industries magnify their marketing efforts and increase revenue.

This integration removes data silos and delivers instant pipeline visibility, allowing loan officers, marketers, and executives to work from a single source of truth. The system connects HubSpot CRM and Marketing Hub with Encompass LOS in real time, giving teams the ability to close more loans, improve compliance, and strengthen client relationships.

"Our mission was to give mortgage companies a simple, secure, and affordable solution that streamlines operations," said John Cronin, Founder of Proven ROI. "Most lenders waste valuable time managing disconnected systems. This integration brings everything together in one reliable connection, built specifically for the mortgage industry."

A Smarter Connection for Modern Lenders

Mortgage lenders depend on data to drive growth, but fragmented systems make that information difficult to use. Proven ROI's integration bridges that gap by ensuring every department can access and act on accurate, real time data from a single platform.

Key capabilities include:

  • Real Time Data Sync: Automatically update borrower, loan, and contact records between HubSpot and Encompass.

  • Marketing Automation: Trigger personalized email, SMS, and remarking campaigns based on Encompass loan milestones.

  • Pipeline Intelligence: View every deal stage and borrower touchpoint from a unified dashboard.

  • Enterprise Grade Security: Designed for regulated financial environments with complete encryption and data integrity

Driving Efficiency, Accuracy, and Growth

With this API, lenders gain deeper insight into each borrower's journey and can automate the workflows that previously required manual effort. Marketing and sales teams can now align seamlessly with loan officers, improving response times, increasing lead quality, and elevating borrower satisfaction.

"We built this integration to enhance speed, accuracy, and transparency," added Cronin. "It enables mortgage professionals to compete in today's digital market with the precision and intelligence they need to grow."

Trusted by Innovative Mortgage Leaders

Early adopters have already reported major improvements in marketing performance, data accuracy, and loan pipeline visibility. The HubSpot and Encompass API is quickly becoming a must have tool for lenders seeking to modernize operations while keeping costs predictable and performance measurable.

About Proven ROI

Proven ROI is a full service digital marketing and technology firm based in Austin, Texas, specializing in automation, CRM optimization, and performance driven growth strategies for financial and professional services companies. Recognized as one of the Top 10 Agencies in North America and a Most Innovative Company to Watch by CIO Bulletin, Proven ROI helps businesses transform marketing and data into measurable results.

Learn More or Request a Demo

Visit https://www.provenroi.com/encompass-los-and-hubspot/ to explore the integration or schedule a live demo. Same week onboarding available with zero setup fees.

Contact Information

John Cronin
Founder
sales@provenroi.com
(888) 277-6836

.

SOURCE: Proven ROI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/proven-roi-launches-game-changing-hubspot-and-encompass-api-for-1081832

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.