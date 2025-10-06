Pebble Beach Company: Pèppoli at Pebble Beach Celebrates 25 Years with Michelin Guide Recommendation in California 2025 Selection

Beloved Tuscan-inspired restaurant marks milestone year with recognition for culinary excellence and authenticity

PEBBLE BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / In a milestone year marking its 25th anniversary, Pèppoli, Pebble Beach Resorts' signature Italian restaurant known for authentic Tuscan flavors and exceptional wine pairings, has been recognized in the Michelin Guide California 2025. The prestigious guide's inspectors formally recommended Pèppoli as part of its annual selection, a distinction reserved for restaurants that deliver a consistently high standard of cuisine and hospitality.

Since opening in 2000, Pèppoli has been a cornerstone of the Pebble Beach dining experience, transporting guests to the heart of Tuscany through its bold flavors, inviting villa-inspired ambiance and unparalleled wine program. The recommendation from Michelin underscores a legacy 25 years in the making, one rooted in craftsmanship, tradition and a passion for bringing people together over extraordinary food and wine.

"For 25 years, Pèppoli has brought the warmth, flavors and spirit of Tuscany to Pebble Beach," said David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. "This recognition from the Michelin Guide is a tribute to Chef Angela Tamura and her team's passion for creating memorable dining experiences that pair the best of Italian culinary tradition with the splendors of the Monterey Peninsula."

Led by Chef de Cuisine Angela Tamura, Pèppoli is celebrated for dishes such as Osso Buco all'Antinori, Pappardelle Bolognese, Tuscan T-Bone for two carved tableside, house made pastas, Calabrian sausages and house-cured pancetta. The restaurant's welcoming interiors and seamless sommelier-led service complement the cuisine, creating an immersive Italian dining experience.

Pèppoli also reflects a storied partnership with the Antinori family, whose winemaking legacy dates back to 1385. Named for Antinori's acclaimed Pèppoli Vineyard in Tuscany, the restaurant continues to honor this heritage through wine-focused dining experiences, from curated pairings to special events like the annual "Under the Tuscan Moon" dinners.

The Michelin Guide recommendation joins a long list of accolades for Pèppoli, including Wine Spectator's "Best of Award of Excellence" for its acclaimed wine program.

For reservations and more information about Pèppoli, visit pebblebeach.com or call 800-654-9300.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, California, owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach, The Inn at Spanish Bay, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Del Monte Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach and Pebble Beach Golf Academy. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

###

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jamie Scalici / Jenna Bush

Pebble Beach Resorts

pebblebeachresorts@mower.com

212-980-9194 / 212-284-9936

SOURCE: Pebble Beach Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/p%c3%a8ppoli-at-pebble-beach-celebrates-25-years-with-michelin-guide-recommendation-in-california-1082818