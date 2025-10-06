Foundation Software Recognized on Crain's Fast 50 List for 2025

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Foundation Software, the #1 provider of construction software and services, has been named to Crain's Cleveland Business Fast 50 list for 2025, earning recognition as one of northeast Ohio's fastest-growing companies based on five-year revenue growth.

The prestigious Fast 50 list celebrates companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth and business excellence in the competitive northeast Ohio market. Foundation Software's inclusion highlights the company's sustained performance and strategic expansion over the past five years.

"We are honored to be recognized among northeast Ohio's most dynamic companies," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication to providing contractors with the tools they need to operate efficiently and our commitment to driving innovation in construction software."

Foundation Software's expansion is accredited to the increasing demand for specialized construction management solutions. The company's comprehensive suite, which began as just accounting software, has expanded to include a payroll service, takeoff & estimating solutions, field apps that cover safety, project management and HR, an expense management system, time tracking products plus more.

"This recognition validates our growth strategy and positions us well for continued reach into other avenues," added Ode. "As construction technology becomes increasingly critical to project success, we're excited to leverage this momentum while contributing to northeast Ohio's economic vitality."

Foundation Software's Fast 50 recognition comes at a pivotal time for the construction industry, where digital transformation and efficient project management are becoming essential for competitive advantage.

The company's continued growth trajectory positions it to serve an expanding base of contractors who rely on sophisticated software solutions to manage complex projects and maintain profitability in an increasingly demanding market.

The Fast 50 rankings were announced on October 2, 2025, at Crain's celebration event, with the complete list published on crainscleveland.com and featured in the October 6 print edition of Crain's Cleveland Business.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About Crain's Cleveland Business

Crain's Cleveland Business is northeast Ohio's premier source for business news, analysis and data. The publication serves the region's business community with comprehensive coverage of companies, industries, and economic trends.

