Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 20:50 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stratoscope Holdings Appoints Michael Burnett as Chief Operating Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Stratoscope Holdings is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Burnett as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Burnett will oversee operations across Stratoscope, Ingressotek, Ford K9, and Stratos K9, ensuring synergy and performance across the company's expanding security and technology divisions.

Burnett brings a unique combination of federal law enforcement, global operations management, and executive leadership experience to Stratoscope Holdings. As a former Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, he was entrusted with protecting U.S. Presidents, Vice Presidents, and visiting world leaders while conducting complex investigations into financial and cybercrimes.

Following his government service, Burnett transitioned to the private sector, where he built a distinguished career managing large-scale operations in healthcare, financial services, and technology. His leadership background, coupled with a deep understanding of risk management and organizational strategy, makes him exceptionally qualified to guide Stratoscope Holdings through its next stage of growth.

At Stratoscope Holdings, Burnett will focus on scaling operational performance, optimizing organizational structure, and driving strategic growth across all business divisions.

"Michael's experience, including his years with the Secret Service and his proven ability to scale large organizations, make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Dan Donovan, Founder + Managing Partner of Stratoscope Holdings. "His vision for operational excellence aligns perfectly with our growths strategy and mission to redefine safety and security across every vertical we serve."

Founded by Dan Donovan, Stratoscope Holdings is a leader in strategic event security operations, technology-driven threat detection, and specialized canine services for large-scale events, venues, and organizations world wide. With divisions spanning high-tech screening, operational consulting, and detection K9 services, the company continues to expand its international footprint through innovation and strategic leadership.

About Stratoscope Holdings

Stratoscope Holdings is a premier provider of event security, weapons detection systems, and canine detection services. Its subsidiaries- Ingressotek, Ford K9, and Stratos K9-collectively serve clients internationally, from major sports venues and universities to corporate events and large-scale public gatherings. The company is headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida.

Media Contact:

Rachel Uchitel
Director of Media and Communications
Stratoscope Holdings
media@stratoscope.com

SOURCE: Stratoscope



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stratoscope-holdings-appoints-michael-burnett-as-chief-operating-1082834

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.