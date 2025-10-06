Stratoscope Holdings Appoints Michael Burnett as Chief Operating Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Stratoscope Holdings is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Burnett as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Burnett will oversee operations across Stratoscope, Ingressotek, Ford K9, and Stratos K9, ensuring synergy and performance across the company's expanding security and technology divisions.

Burnett brings a unique combination of federal law enforcement, global operations management, and executive leadership experience to Stratoscope Holdings. As a former Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, he was entrusted with protecting U.S. Presidents, Vice Presidents, and visiting world leaders while conducting complex investigations into financial and cybercrimes.

Following his government service, Burnett transitioned to the private sector, where he built a distinguished career managing large-scale operations in healthcare, financial services, and technology. His leadership background, coupled with a deep understanding of risk management and organizational strategy, makes him exceptionally qualified to guide Stratoscope Holdings through its next stage of growth.

At Stratoscope Holdings, Burnett will focus on scaling operational performance, optimizing organizational structure, and driving strategic growth across all business divisions.

"Michael's experience, including his years with the Secret Service and his proven ability to scale large organizations, make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Dan Donovan, Founder + Managing Partner of Stratoscope Holdings. "His vision for operational excellence aligns perfectly with our growths strategy and mission to redefine safety and security across every vertical we serve."

Founded by Dan Donovan, Stratoscope Holdings is a leader in strategic event security operations, technology-driven threat detection, and specialized canine services for large-scale events, venues, and organizations world wide. With divisions spanning high-tech screening, operational consulting, and detection K9 services, the company continues to expand its international footprint through innovation and strategic leadership.

Stratoscope Holdings is a premier provider of event security, weapons detection systems, and canine detection services. Its subsidiaries- Ingressotek, Ford K9, and Stratos K9-collectively serve clients internationally, from major sports venues and universities to corporate events and large-scale public gatherings. The company is headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida.

