Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 21:02 Uhr
Kennedys CMK LLP: Notice of Data Breach

SAINT PETERS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Community Services of Missouri is committed to protecting the privacy and security of its clients' personal information. We experienced a data security incident that may have involved the personally identifiable information of certain of our client-probationers.

On July 21, 2025, we became aware of technical issues related to our server, which had a limited set of personal information of clients who have felony records. Upon discovery, we took immediate steps to confirm our systems were secure, including retaining outside cybersecurity specialists to investigate the incident. We also notified federal law enforcement. On August 10, 2025, we determined that an unauthorized actor potentially accessed or acquired data from our server.

The types of information that may have been contained on the server is full name in combination with a Social Security number.

We are taking this incident seriously. We engaged outside cybersecurity specialists to investigate. We also have established a professional call center, detailed below, to contact if you have any questions.

For more information, persons may contact our support team at Haystack at 888-844-1268.

Sincerely,

Community Services of Missouri

Contact Information

Sarah Jones
Associate
sarah.jones@kennedyslaw.com
267-479-6754

SOURCE: Kennedys CMK LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/notice-of-data-breach-1082217

