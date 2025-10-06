Great Lakes Governors and Premiers: Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers Launch Regional Agenda for Growth

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / The region's Governors and Premiers gathered this weekend for their biennial Leadership Summit at the historic Château Frontenac. The Summit's focus on a regional Agenda for Growth, led by the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP), included major announcements aimed at growing the region's $9.3 trillion (US) economy.

Governors and Premiers Leadership Summit News Confernce

Premier Legault speaks as Premier Ford, Governor Shapiro, and Governor Evers listen during an Oct. 6 news conference at the 2025 GSGP Leadership Summit

Officials attending the Summit included:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

Quebec Premier Francois Legault

New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Senior officials representing the other Governors and Premiers

During the Summit, the Governors and Premiers announced the following:

Sustainable Agriculture

The Governors and Premiers adopted a resolution creating a regional sustainable agriculture initiative focused on research and multi-sector collaboration.

Aquatic Invasive Species

A Great Lakes Governors' letter to the US Congress calls for full federal funding for operations and maintenance of the Brandon Road Interbasin Project which is designed to protect the Great Lakes from invasive carp.

Transportation

The Governors and Premiers adopted a resolution to guide the future of the region's maritime transportation system. Other maritime features of the Summit program included:

A demonstration of cutting-edge underwater infrastructure inspection technology.

A tour of Davie shipyard.

Celebration of advancements on the new Soo Locks project.

Trees Initiative

As part of the goal of planting 250 million trees by 2033, more than 27 million trees were planted across the region in 2024. The Governors and Premiers ceremonially planted a tree to commemorate the planting of 500 new trees at le fôret Montmorency in Québec.

100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge

Forty-four commercial fish, aquaculture, and partner companies have signed a pledge committing them to productively use 100% of each fish they handle. Read the pledge online here.

Tourism

Cruise the Great Lakes, the region's cruise marketing program, announced that in 2025 there will have been 150,000 cruise passenger visits on six cruise lines across 700 port stops, resulting in a regional economic impact of over $230 million (US). The Great Lakes USA international tourism marketing program continues to grow, with the State of New York and several new destination partners joining the consortium.

Regional Economic Development and International Trade

The Governors & Premiers adopted a resolution on regional economic development.

Finally, the Governors and Premiers elected Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to serve as GSGP's Chair and Indiana Governor Mike Braun to serve as Vice Chair. Governor Shapiro will host the 2027 GSGP Leadership Summit in Erie, Pennsylvania.

