Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and VITO, a leading European research and technology organization, today announced an extension to their long-term partnership to accelerate the use of Earth observation for global impact. By bringing together Planet's daily, global satellite imagery and advanced solutions with VITO's proven analytics and service platforms, the partners will deliver faster, more actionable insights for agriculture, global monitoring and environmental resilience.

Leadership from Planet and VITO during a visit of the Belgian Economic Mission to Planet's San Francisco headquarters on October 6, 2025.

Through this extended partnership, VITO will leverage Planet's near-daily, global PlanetScope archive, Fusion, and Analysis-Ready PlanetScope products, as well as its Planetary Variables and analytic feeds, integrated with VITO's robust platforms. The collaboration will focus on co-developing user-centric solutions, enabling public and private stakeholders to make better, data-driven decisions.

"VITO and Planet are united in our belief that in order to protect our planet, we must have the data and insights to understand how it's changing daily, weekly and beyond," said Ashley Johnson, President and CFO of Planet. "VITO's deep expertise in environmental monitoring and analytics, combined with Planet's unique Earth observation data, will unlock new possibilities for addressing critical global challenges. We look forward to co-developing solutions that will have a real-world impact for stakeholders."

As a next step in their partnership, Planet and VITO will offer state-of-the-art habitat maps derived from Planet's high-resolution data, helping companies and governments worldwide assess the biodiversity impact of their activities and vice versa and make data driven decisions to safeguard the planet.

"Our reinforced partnership with Planet marks a significant step forward in accelerating the use of Earth observation for societal benefit," said Inge Neven, CEO of VITO. "Planet's commitment to daily, global imagery perfectly complements VITO's proven analytical capabilities. Together, we will enhance our ability to deliver actionable insights that empower decision-makers, fostering a more sustainable future."

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

VITO, one of Europe's leading research centres with 1,300 employees, turns scientific insights into groundbreaking technological innovations, AI solutions, and policy advice. We do so with a single objective: to help the world thrive for at least 1,000 more years. As a science-to-technology partner, we support companies, governments, and society in their sustainability transition. With our multidisciplinary approach and unique lab, scale-up, and testing infrastructure, we create practical technological innovations. Our staff collaborate in multidisciplinary expertise teams across more than 40 research domains, utilising our unique laboratory and data infrastructure, as well as our extensive network of stakeholders. At VITO, we harness the power of science, engineering, digitalisation, and collaboration to implement sustainable solutions globally, enabling the continued integration of well-being and prosperity.

