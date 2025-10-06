Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CZZ) ("Cleghorn" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on October 3, 2025.

At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected the four incumbent directors, being Joseph Groia, Glenn J. Mullan, Karen Rees and Christian Wirth. Shareholders also appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's auditor, and approved amendments to the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan.

Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee, its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and its Health & Safety/Sustainability Committee and also reappointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

President and Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary: Isabelle Gauthier

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 970,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.05 for a period of five years.

