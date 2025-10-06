The "Quantum Batteries Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Quantum Batteries Market was valued at USD 18.5 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 65.4 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 24.5%.

The global quantum batteries market report is segmented by technology type and application. In this report, we have covered market analysis for the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France and the U.K., where the opportunity for quantum batteries is gaining momentum. The regional analysis of quantum batteries covers the markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (including South America and the Middle East and Africa).

The study also covers overviews of leading companies and their financial information, product types and key developments. It includes patent analysis, emerging technologies and a competitive landscape. The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format. Tables and figures illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. The year 2024 serves as the base year and 2025 is the estimated year. Market values are forecast for five years until 2030. All market values are in the dollar ($) million.

The report includes:

An overview of the global market for quantum batteries

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025 and forecasts for 2028, 2029, including projections of CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the quantum batteries industry, accompanied by a market share analysis by technology type, application and region

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, as well as ESG trends of the market

Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, M&As, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

Descriptive Profiles of the Leading Global Companies

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Avantama AG

CD Bioparticles

Nanoco Group PLC

Nncrystal US Corp.

Quantum Instruments

Quantum Materials Corp.

Qustomdot B.V.

Shoei Electronic Materials Inc.

UBIQD

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 68 Forecast Period 2025 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Quantum Batteries Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants to the Market

Competition in the Industry

Threat of Substitutes

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Macroeconomic Factors

The Russia-Ukraine War

Impact of the U.S.-China Tariff Announcements

Regulations and Policies in the Quantum Industry

The European Union

The U.S.

China

India

Key Use Cases

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Early Adoption of Quantum Computers

Increasing Demand for Solar Energy Facilitating Deployment

Rising Global Sales of EVs

Market Challenges/Restraints

Technological Hurdles in Implementation

Quantum Skills Shortage

Market Opportunities

Implementation of Quantum Computers in Self-Driving Technology

Increasing Adoption of Quantum Technology in the Healthcare Sector

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Key Emerging Technologies for Quantum Batteries

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning (ML)

Nanotechnology

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Quantum Batteries Market by Technology Type

Key Takeaways

Quantum Dot Batteries

Quantum Polymer Batteries

Others

Quantum Batteries Market by Application

Key Takeaways

Quantum Computers

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Renewable Energy Storage

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Key Companies in the Quantum Batteries Market

Nanoco Group

Nanosys (Shoei Chemical Inc.)

NNCrystal US Corp.

UbiQD Inc.

Quantum Materials Corp.

Strategy Analysis of Key Companies

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Appendix

Methodology

Research Steps

References

Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8xgu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

