Jeep Middle East: JEEP NEVER LEAVES ANYONE BEHIND. EVEN IN VIDEOGAMES.

DUBAI, UAE , Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Off-roaders have convoys. Gamers have squads. Jeep just merged those two worlds with "Rescue Squad," an all-new live gaming experience, turning stuck into epic.

Usually, when a car gets stuck in a game, it's game over. But Jeep doesn't believe in game overs. Jeep believes in breakthroughs. For two weeks, 13 of Saudi Arabia's biggest streamers, including Peerless, Ryan MJRM and KLO25 are firing up nightly streams where players team up to show what Jeep does best: rescue, recover, and ride on.

The mechanics are simple but powerful:

Got stuck in-game? Type /RescueSquad in the game chat.

A convoy of Jeeps pulls up to pull you out.

Players get rescued, adventures continue, streams go wild.

Just like in real life, where Jeep owners drop everything to recover a fellow off-roader in the desert, the same spirit is playing out in front of thousands of live viewers online. Players' frustration is turned into fun.

And Jeep isn't stopping at rescues. The brand has built a custom in-game showroom, where players can explore Jeep vehicles virtually. Digital flyers invite them to book a real-life test drive, so they can go on to experience the off-road capability of Jeep in the offline world as well.

"Rescue Squad is the perfect example of how Jeep continues to innovate, not just in vehicles but in experiences," said Melhem Najm, Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis Middle East and Africa. "We are showcasing Jeep's 4x4 DNA in a completely new space, while connecting it back to real-world adventure and business objectives."

"Rescue Squad isn't about imposing a logo in a game," added Yara Maroun, Head of Marketing for Jeep Middle East. "Community and adventure, which is unique to Jeep in real life, also exists naturally in the gaming world. So does Jeep's 4x4 capability. This has allowed us to create an authentic brand experience, which is why I believe the response is so powerful. No other brand can own this narrative so completely."

As if it isn't enough to make this the smartest gaming hack of the year, Jeep keeps the momentum going with surprise giveaways during the streams. Instead of just merch, players unlocked physical Jeep Rescue Squad gear: ropes, jerrycans, shovels, and towing hooks. Tools for real-world adventure.

For many, it is their first taste of what makes Jeep unique: the sense of belonging that comes with being part of something bigger than oneself.

"Gamers are used to hitting restart when they're stuck. Jeep players don't restart, they regroup," said Tuki Ghiassi, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Middle East. "Rescue Squad flips one of gaming's biggest frustrations into surprise and community. That's pure Jeep DNA."

One second you're stuck. The next, you're surprised by your favorite gamer in a Jeep rescuing you.

Rescue Squad comes hot on the heels of the Esports World Cup, held in Saudi Arabia in August. The country's gaming and esports industry is experiencing explosive growth, driven by massive government investment and a young, tech-savvy population. (Sources: Economy Middle East, Vision 2030)

For Jeep, the experiment proves that the brand isn't locked to rocky trails or desert dunes. It thrives anywhere there's a challenge to face. And this is how Jeep entered the gaming world.

With Rescue Squad, Jeep shows gamers what off-roaders have known for decades: getting stuck isn't the end. It's just the beginning of the story.

