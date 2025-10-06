Globant Enterprise AI Announces its 2.3 version incorporating Agentic Commerce Protocol

Hours after OpenAI's announcement, Globant Enterprise AI incorporated the new protocol, enabling clients to adopt cutting-edge advancements instantly





NEW YORK, October 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through technology, today unveiled version 2.3 of Globant Enterprise AI (GEAI), its proprietary AI platform, which integrates the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) and therefore the capacity of building AI Agents with transactional capabilities, hours after OpenAI's announced this new agentic commerce protocol.

This announcement builds upon Globant's recent integration of Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communication into GEAI, reinforcing the platform's ability to connect, scale, and adapt AI-powered solutions within complex enterprise ecosystems. This update keeps increasing the platform's interoperability, enabling enterprises to build, deploy, and manage AI agents across heterogeneous platforms - further accelerating secure, scalable, and collaborative AI development for global organizations.

From Conversations to Transactions: Introducing ACP

With the release of its 2.3 version, GEAI incorporates Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), the open standard behind what OpenAI describes as "Instant Checkout". ACP enables AI agents, users, and businesses to collaborate in completing purchases directly through conversational interfaces. By leveraging existing payment systems and fulfillment processes, ACP provides a secure, compatible, and enterprise-ready framework for AI-driven transactions.

GEAI 2.3 version will be available in the coming days exclusively by invitation.

"At Globant, we believe the future of enterprises lies in building living ecosystems where AI is seamlessly embedded into every interaction. Being at the forefront of AI integration in business, with version 2.3 of Globant Enterprise AI we are taking a major step forward by introducing transactional capabilities to AI Agents", said Martín Migoya, Co-founder and CEO of Globant. "We are eager to pilot this new feature with as many current and potential clients as soon as possible."

"Globant Enterprise AI was designed as a flexible and adaptive platform that can integrate new models and protocols almost immediately and allow organizations to create and configure their own agents through a simple, conversational interface. With version 2.3, our clients will be able to explore AI Agents capable of executing transactions securely and at scale," added Gastón Milano, CTO of Globant Enterprise AI. "This demonstrates how GEAI not only powers conversations but also enables real business operations, giving enterprises a clear advantage in deploying AI quickly and confidently".

Globant Enterprise AI is already making a significant impact across various industries. Organizations using the platform have reported an impressive 80% reduction in legacy system modernization times, allowing them to swiftly adapt to evolving market demands. In software development, companies have achieved a remarkable 50% reduction in costs, enhancing their operational efficiency. These metrics demonstrate how GEAI is driving transformative results and fostering innovation in today's fast-paced business landscape.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 30,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

