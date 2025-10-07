Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: 905153 | ISIN: US7034811015
Tradegate
06.10.25 | 20:50
4,960 Euro
+3,77 % +0,180
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
07.10.2025 00:02 Uhr
Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Participants can access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 in North America or (646) 307-1963 if International and referencing Conference ID 5526772. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Contact:

Michael Sabella
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 885-7589

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/patterson-uti-energy-announces-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcas-1083709

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
