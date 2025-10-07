Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
07.10.2025 00:02 Uhr
Law Offices of Leah V. Durant Client Featured on "60 Minutes" Spotlighting the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / The Law Offices of Leah V. Durant and Associates are proud to announce that their client was prominently featured in a "60 Minutes" segment highlighting the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

The broadcast, which aired on CBS on Sunday, October 5, examined the experiences of individuals who have been fighting for compensation through the program after suffering rare but serious vaccine-related injuries.

Among those profiled was Ryan Farrell, a client of attorney Leah V. Durant, who shared his story of life after sustaining the rare autoimmune disorder Neuromyelitis Optica following administration of a Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis, or Tdap, vaccine. Farrell's account shed light on the challenges and importance of the VICP, a federal program created to ensure that individuals harmed by vaccines receive fair compensation while maintaining the integrity of the nation's immunization system.

"As a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney and now as private counsel who represents petitioners in vaccine cases, I have seen firsthand how critical the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is," said Leah V. Durant, founder of the Law Offices of Leah V. Durant and Associates. "We are honored that our client's story is being told on a national platform like '60 Minutes.' His courage in speaking out helps bring attention to the need for continued support and awareness of this vital program."

Durant, one of the nation's leading vaccine injury attorneys, has dedicated her practice to representing individuals and families who have filed claims under the VICP. Durant and her firm have successfully represented hundreds of clients in cases involving vaccine-related injuries such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome, shoulder injuries, and other adverse reactions.

To watch the "60 Minutes" segment, visit the CBS News website.

To learn more about the Law Offices of Leah V. Durant or to schedule a consultation, visit www.vaccinelaw.com

###

Media Contact:
Bridget Brown
(202) 858-2333
bbrown@kbc.us
www.vaccinelaw.com

SOURCE: Law Offices of Leah V. Durant



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/law-offices-of-leah-v.-durant-client-featured-on-%2260-minutes%22-sp-1083696

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
