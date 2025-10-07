Official KPOP, LLC: K-Diamonds and KPOP DAO Unite to Launch the World's First Immersive Web3 Fandom Ecosystem for Global K-Culture

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Official KPOP LLC ("K-Diamonds"), a Delaware limited liability company, today announced a landmark agreement with KPOP DAO LLC ($KPOP), a Wyoming-registered decentralized autonomous organization, to create the world's first immersive web3 fandom ecosystem dedicated to K-pop and Korean culture.

The new ecosystem will introduce web3-native fan missions, token-gated experiences for $KPOP token holders, and immersive cultural events that reward active participation with exclusive access, recognition, and digital collectibles-all designed to elevate fan voices and unite millions of fans worldwide. By blending blockchain innovation with fan engagement, K-Diamonds will transform the way global communities celebrate K-culture, ushering in a new era of participatory fandom.

"K-Diamonds is about aligning passion with purpose-empowering fans to participate, contribute, and be recognized," said TJ Marbois, Co-founder and CEO of K-Diamonds. "Together, we're not just reimagining fandom engagement; we're shaping a cultural movement."

At the heart of this initiative is a commitment to redefine the relationship between fans, artists, and culture itself, transforming fandom into a more interactive, rewarding, and community-governed experience. Fans will gain a direct voice in shaping campaigns, co-creating experiences, and celebrating cultural narratives they cherish-powered by decentralized decision-making and transparent governance.

Why Now: Global demand for K-culture is exploding, with K-pop driving billions of streams, sold-out world tours, and unmatched fan engagement across social platforms. At the same time, Web3 adoption is reshaping how communities connect, collaborate, and create value. By combining these forces, K-Diamonds and KPOP DAO are seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine fandom-transforming passive audiences into active participants and recognized contributors in the cultural economy.

"In the coming weeks, we will finalize the scope of this collaboration, invite additional strategic partners, and advance our discussions with leading web3 tech companies, global K-artists, K-influencers, and cultural innovators. Together, these partnerships will accelerate our ability to bring this vision to life," stated Justin Lee, Co-founder & Chief Strategist.

About Official KPOP LLC ("K-Diamonds") Official KPOP LLC, branded as K-Diamonds, is a Delaware-based company dedicated to building an immersive Web3 utility ecosystem that empowers K-pop fans worldwide through token-enabled experiences, participatory campaigns, and cultural engagement.

About KPOP DAO LLC ($KPOP) KPOP DAO LLC is a Wyoming-registered decentralized autonomous organization structured to govern, fund, and advance community-driven initiatives across the global K-pop and Korean culture ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the development of the K-Diamonds and KPOP DAO ecosystem. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market conditions, regulatory developments, technological challenges, and the ability to form strategic partnerships. Neither KPOP DAO LLC nor Official KPOP LLC undertakes any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

