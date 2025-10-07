IXOPAY Acquires Congrify, Bringing AI-Powered Insights to Global Payment Orchestration, Tokenization and Compliance

Acquisition integrates AI analytics and recommendations to help merchants boost revenue, reduce costs, and minimize risk.

LEHI, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / IXOPAY, a global leader in enterprise-grade payment orchestration, today announced its acquisition of Congrify, a no-code, AI-powered payments intelligence and observability platform. The acquisition integrates Congrify's AI analytics engine with IXOPAY's orchestration, tokenization, and compliance infrastructure, creating a predictive, self-optimizing platform that enables merchants to increase revenue, cut costs, and reduce risk.

Enterprises today face fragmented data, reactive problem-solving, and a lack of actionable insights across multi-provider payment stacks. Together, IXOPAY and Congrify address these challenges by unifying data sources, embedding AI Agents and Machine Learning models, and delivering proactive recommendations within payments infrastructure. This gives merchants greater visibility and smarter tools to turn payments into a driver of growth and resilience.

"Our vision is to transform payments infrastructure from a passive set of pipes into a proactive, intelligent brain for the entire payments ecosystem," said Jill Willard, Chief Technology Officer at IXOPAY. "By moving beyond static routing rules to predictive optimization, we will give clients unmatched visibility and control. Merchants will be able to identify and act on opportunities to improve authorization rates, minimize fees, and prevent fraud across their entire processor network."

"Congrify was founded to cut through fragmented payment data and deliver intelligence merchants can act on," said Marco Conte, CEO and Co-Founder of Congrify. "By joining IXOPAY, we accelerate that mission and help businesses grow with truly agnostic payments intelligence."

Key platform enhancements include:

AI Co-Pilot : AI-powered assistant for real-time analysis and actionable recommendations.

Enhanced Reconciliation : Custom matching logic to easily reconcile transaction statuses and fees across raw and unified data, invoices and other data sources.

Payments Observability : No-code dashboards to monitor performance, fees, and chargebacks.

Simplified Data Pipeline: Integration with data-clouds, including Snowflake, enabling access to merchant data with a simple connection, no complex streaming required.

This acquisition reinforces IXOPAY's position as a leader in next-generation orchestration. Unlike providers that limit analytics to their own processing networks, IXOPAY delivers agnostic, merchant-first intelligence across multi-processor ecosystems. The result is greater choice, control, and resilience for merchants.

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is the enterprise-grade global payment orchestration platform for businesses that demand scale, flexibility, and control. Orchestrating more than $40 billion in payments for customers across 30+ countries, IXOPAY combines one of the industry's most extensive adapter ecosystems - 200+ PSPs, and 300+ payment methods - with smart routing, tokenization, and full lifecycle tools. By eliminating complexity and processor lock-in, IXOPAY turns payments infrastructure into a strategic advantage - enabling faster integrations, higher approval rates, and seamless expansion into new markets. Learn more at www.ixopay.com.

About Congrify

Congrify is on a mission to unlock payment intelligence for merchants and fintechs worldwide. Its no-code, AI-powered platform unifies and standardizes fragmented payment data from all channels and providers, transforming it into clear, actionable insights. Through its Payments Intelligence, Observability, and Reconciliation modules, Congrify provides automated recommendations and alerts that help businesses increase revenue, reduce operational costs, and master the complexities of modern payments. Learn more at www.congrify.com.

