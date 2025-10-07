Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A2DM8U | ISIN: US23355L1061
07.10.2025
DXC Technology Services, LLC: DXC Launches APEX Partnership Program to Connect Insurers with Certified InsurTech Providers

New program simplifies integration, accelerates innovation, and reduces costs across the insurance value chain

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the launch of the DXC APEX (Assure Platform Ecosystem Exchange) Program, a new initiative that establishes a central hub for integration between (re)insurers, brokers, and certified InsurTech providers via the DXC Assure Platform.

DXC Technology logo

The program addresses a longstanding industry challenge for insurers: fragmented, complex, and costly integration with third-party solutions. Pre-built integrations between DXC products and APEX partner offerings, facilitated by DXC's Assure Platform, significantly accelerate (re)insurers' and brokers' ability to adopt new capabilities and services, reduce operational friction and security risk, and unlock efficiencies across their businesses.

The DXC Assure Platform is a comprehensive cloud-based service that enables insurers to protect, extend, and transform their core systems while reducing costs and risks. Serving as the foundation for DXC's Insurance SaaS offerings, the platform supports both legacy and next-generation systems with services for hosting, compliance, security, operational insights, and seamless integration. With advanced AI tools and automation, insurers can streamline critical processes accelerating their path toward fully digital operations.

"The launch of the DXC APEX Program marks a significant step forward in our commitment to helping the insurance industry embrace innovation," said Patrick Molineux, Vice President Global Offerings at DXC. "By extending our robust, certified partner ecosystem, APEX is enabling insurance providers to modernize faster, adopt emerging technologies, and enhance security screening and enforcement. With the tools to operate with greater resilience and efficiency, insurers can ultimately deliver greater value to their customers."

InsurTech providers have already joined the DXC APEX Program, enabling DXC customers to streamline complex workflows, reduce costs, and drive sustainable growth. Those onboarded include:

  • Agenium, a no-code, AI-powered SaaS platform for life, health, and annuity insurers
  • LenderDock, a U.S.-based InsurTech, specializing in automating processes between carriers, lenders, mortgagees, and other third parties.
  • mea Platform, a leading InsurTech, specializing in automating data ingestion, submission processing, and underwriting workflows for insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and MGAs.

"Joining forces with DXC aligns with our mission to transform the insurance industry through AI-driven products," said Martin Henley, CEO mea Platform. "Together we are delivering powerful tools that boost productivity, protect margins, and enable continuous innovation. We're excited about the opportunities ahead to create tangible value for (re)insurers and brokers globally."

With over 40 years of industry expertise, DXC is the trusted partner of choice for 21 of the top 25 insurers globally. As the leading provider of core insurance systems, DXC continues to innovate, helping insurers reduce complexity and costs across more than 1 billion policies processed on DXC software.

The DXC APEX Program is part of DXC's continued commitment to transform the insurance industry, creating modern engaging experiences for today's providers. To learn more about DXC insurance offerings, visit www.dxc.com/insurance.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789696/DXC_Technology_Services__LLC_DXC_Launches_APEX_Partnership_Progr.jpg

Media Contact: Angelena Abate, Media Relations, +1.646.234.8060, angelena.abate@dxc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-launches-apex-partnership-program-to-connect-insurers-with-certified-insurtech-providers-302576317.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
