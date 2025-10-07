Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 06:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co.,Ltd: KSTAR Unveils New-Generation CDU Liquid Cooling Solution to Empower AI Data Centers

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rise of AI Data Centers is driving an unprecedented demand for power-dense computing, making advanced liquid cooling not merely an option, but a critical path forward. KSTAR, a global leader of data center infrastructure, announced the official launch of its new-generation Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), a core product of its LiquiX liquid cooling portfolio. This CDU solution is designed to address the surging demand for high-density computing and green infrastructure.

Relying on CDU Liquid Cooling Solution to focus on four core breakthroughs:

1. High-density Heat Dissipation

With the rapid rise of AI computing and high-density servers, traditional air cooling has reached its limits. KSTAR CDU uses advanced liquid cooling technology, provides full-chain natural cooling up to 600kW, achieving 400% higher heat dissipation per unit area and 600% higher energy efficiency compared to traditional air cooling.

2. Flexible Deployment

With both rack-mounted and standalone CDU options, KSTAR enables scalable deployment across single-cabinet, row-level, and multi-row configurations. Operators can customize cooling strategies based on different AI workloads and infrastructure needs.

3. Zero Risk of Leakage

KSTAR's CDU products utilize a fully compatible design and multiple protection technologies to create a highly reliable fluid safety system. Seals, wetted filters, and pipe contact surfaces are fully compatible with the fluid, fundamentally eliminating the risk of leakage caused by material corrosion.

4. Lower TCO, Higher Reliability

By minimizing electricity consumption and extending IT equipment lifespan, the CDU offers a low total cost of ownership (TCO) - a key demand in data center markets. The CDU incorporates redundant design for uninterrupted operation, intelligent monitoring, and remote operations management across global sites.

"With the debut of our CDU solution, KSTAR is setting a new standard for liquid cooling in high-density data centers," said KSTAR CTO. "Our solution is designed to meet the diverse needs of the global market."

The launch of KSTAR's CDU empower digital transformation while driving sustainable development. Through continuous innovation, KSTAR is reshaping the future of sustainable computing power and building a stable, reliable energy foundation for the intelligent world.

About Kstar
Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co.,Ltd(Stock Code: 002518)
Founded in 1993, a leading brand in power electronics and new energy fields, with a profile of data center critical infrastructure, modular data center solutions, PV solutions and energy storage solutions.
Official website: http://www.kstar.com
Any product inquiry: https://www.kstar.com/service/online.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kstar-unveils-new-generation-cdu-liquid-cooling-solution-to-empower-ai-data-centers-302576544.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.