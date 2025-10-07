Anzeige
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025
Danantara Indonesia: PT Danantara Investment Management Invites the Selection of a Prequalified Vendor List of Prospective Partners for Waste-to-Energy Projects

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PT Danantara Investment Management (Persero) ("PT DIM") intends to select developer companies as prospective partners to be included in the List ofSelected Providers/Daftar Penyedia Terseleksi (DPT) for Prospective Partners in Urban Waste Management through Waste Processing into Renewable Energy Based on Environmentally Friendly Technology in Indonesia.

This DPT does not constitute an open tender or a binding agreement, but rather a list of companies that have met the criteria as stipulated in the DPT Selection Document.

Interested participants must be business entities from Indonesia or from countries having diplomatic relations with Indonesia. Participants must be in the form of a single company (consortiums are not permitted).

The DPT is a list of companies that, among other things, having adequate legal documents, development and operation & maintenance (O&M) capabilities for waste-to-renewable energy, and adequate financial capacity. Details of the administrative, technical, and financial requirements will be as stipulated in the DPT Selection Document.

Participants who are interested in participating in this DPT selection process register in writing via email to: WtE.Partnership@danantaraindonesia.com. Registration must be sent using participant company's official email address, mentioning the name of the entity and identity of the representative sending the email. Registration is open until the end of the Selection Application Documents submission period. *DPT Selection Document will be shared to participants who have registered. PT DIM reserves the right to evaluate the registration submitted to PT DIM.*

Submission period of the Selection Application Documents: October 7th 2025 to October 16th 2025 (5 PM, GMT +7).

An explanation regarding the implementation of the DPT selection will be conducted on:

Day, Date:Thursday,October 9th, 2025
Time:02:00 PM (GMT +7)

Link to attend the explanation meeting will be available in the DPT Selection Document. Absence from the explanation meeting will not be used as grounds to reject the participant's Selection Application Documents.

All official communications shall be conducted in writing via email to: WtE.Partnership@danantaraindonesia.com.


