u-blox AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Thalwil, Switzerland - 7 October 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, published the invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting 2025. The event will take place on 28 October 2025, at 10:00 o'clock at Seminarhotel Bocken, Bockenweg 4, 8810 Horgen, Switzerland.
The Extraordinary General Meeting invitation and agenda can be accessed by clicking here.
For further information, please contact:
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram - to shape a precise future.
Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2208624
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2208624 07-Oct-2025 CET/CEST