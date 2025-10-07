Verkada Partners with Simac to Create Smarter, Safer, and More Connected Businesses in the Benelux

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security , today announced a strategic partnership with Simac , a trusted IT service provider in the Benelux. Through this partnership, Verkada's integrated platform will be added to Simac's technology portfolio, expanding access to modern, data-driven security solutions across the region.

"Simac's local expertise and long-standing customer relationships make them a strong partner as we continue to grow across Europe," said Ben Watkin, Director of Channel Sales, EMEA at Verkada. "Our EMEA customer base has grown nearly 50% year-over-year - a clear sign that demand for simple, scalable, cloud-based solutions is accelerating. Together with Simac, we'll help more organizations modernize legacy systems and gain real-time operational insights"

Simac is known for working with innovative technology providers that help customers operate more efficiently. Adding Verkada's platform - which brings video security, access control, air quality sensors, and workplace tools into a single cloud-managed system - is a logical next step in delivering solutions that are powerful, yet easy to use.

"Many organizations in the Benelux are rethinking outdated infrastructure, and cloud adoption is a key part of that shift," said Peter Plaum, Director New Business at Simac. "What we value in Verkada is not just the technology, but the shared mindset: customer-first, agile, and committed to solving problems through innovation. That makes Verkada a strong cultural and strategic fit for Simac."

With use cases spanning retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries, Verkada brings more than physical security - its intelligent platform helps organizations drive efficiency, reduce costs, and uncover new operational insights. Features like Heatmaps , people counting, and POS integration enable faster investigations, smarter resource planning, and more informed decisions.

For Simac, which supports customers across a broad range of sectors, Verkada offers a modern solution that aligns with evolving IT strategies: cloud-first, software-driven, and built for scale. The result is a flexible, future-ready platform that helps businesses become not just more secure, but more connected and data-informed.

For more information on Verkada's products and the impact they are delivering to businesses, learn more here .

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 93 countries worldwide, including 96 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

About Simac

Simac is a proven IT Service Integrator with over 50 years of experience with HQ in Veldhoven (Netherlands) and a strong Benelux and European focus. Their wide portfolio covers IT solutions from cloud, security and connectivity to more industry specific solutions like Retail and Healthcare. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Simac strives to deliver top-notch solutions that empower businesses and drive growth.

